Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why dont I have the motivation to do anything? How can i move forward in life?

Maybe it’s the right time for you to embark on a spiritual journey now?! And if that is the case you are one of the most fortunate ones! For infinite lives, we’ve kept doing this and that, but have not achieved anything that has long-lasted. Life after life, whatever our achievements may have been, we […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Maybe it’s the right time for you to embark on a spiritual journey now?! And if that is the case you are one of the most fortunate ones!

For infinite lives, we’ve kept doing this and that, but have not achieved anything that has long-lasted. Life after life, whatever our achievements may have been, we have had to leave them behind and move onto next life. So, why regret then? It’s okay if you don’t have the motivation to do anything right now. Be happyI 

To do or achieve something that the entire world is busy doing is not very important. 

The Primary Goal of Human Life is to Get Free from the Bondage of Ignorance

Ignorance of what? Ignorance of the Self! Yes, if there is anything worth being motivated for in human life, it is to know that really who am I? Wouldn’t you want to know the real Self? I’m sure you would.

So, here’s what Gnani, the Enlightened One, suggests:

The first important thing is to come out of ignorance. If someone asks you, “What is your name?”

  • “I am Daniel (you may insert your own name here),” you may say.

But are you really Daniel or your name is Daniel? what would you say? 

  • You would say, “My name is Daniel”, right?

So, is your name Daniel Or you are Daniel? 

You say, “My name is Daniel.” Then you say, “I am Daniel.” It is like you saying, “This is my house.” Then you say, “I am house.” Is there any contradiction? “This is my car.” Then you say, “No, I am a car.” Is there any contradiction that you see here?

‘My’ refers to the belonging, which means the owner should be separate

You say, “It is my car.” You are not the car, you are the owner of the car. Similarly, it is my hand, my leg, my head, my body. 

Who is saying, “This is my body.” – that ‘I’ you have to realize!

It is the biggest ignorance. It’s a blunder! That blunder has to go away.

In Gnan Ceremony (which is absolutely free of cost and open for all), You Get Self-Realization 

In Gnan Ceremony, you realize, ‘who am I’ and how Daniel is separate from you.

The mind, speech, body, intellect, the entire collection of karmic account is Daniel. You are a Pure Soul, you will get that realization. Then slowly, slowly, all negativity (self-negativity, etc.) will go away!

So first of all, the ignorance will dissolve when you get Self-Realization. Thereafter, the negative energy also will dissolve.

Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan says, “Every living being in this Universe is the Lord of this Universe. It is because of your ignorance of your Real Self that you live life like a struggling creature.”

While Narrating His Own State of Experience, Gnani explains

“I am happy all the time 24 hours a day. I can see the speech or thoughts or actions of the body, I can see them as separate; it belongs to the relative part. I (the Pure Soul) am the knower and observer. I can see your Self (the Pure Soul) also, you are separate from Daniel. But you have a wrong belief today that ‘I am Daniel’. That’s why you get unhappiness. Really, you are separate from mind, speech and body all the time.” 

Thus, do not worry about the petty things. Think big, aim high and strive to achieve that ultimate goal of Self-Realization, which leads to eternal bliss!

    DadaBhagwan at Dada Bhagwan Foundation

    May the world attain happiness which I have attained - Dada Bhagwan

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The number one problem in the world today

    by Dr. Cristina Imre
    Community//

    How much does ignorance cost your business?

    by Paul McMonagle
    Photo Credit: Matt Porter
    Community//

    Rising Star Nick Hawk On Why It Is So Important To Love Yourself

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.