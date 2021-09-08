Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Why Doing Something He Loves Allows Jason Nemes To Keep Burnout At Bay

Eight years ago, Dallas native Jason Nemes started a career in the health industry after he hit a roadblock in his career. In the first three years, he managed to hit six figures annually, and in six years, he’s increased even more than that.  Throughout the years, Jason has helped and impacted thousands who are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Eight years ago, Dallas native Jason Nemes started a career in the health industry after he hit a roadblock in his career. In the first three years, he managed to hit six figures annually, and in six years, he’s increased even more than that. 

Throughout the years, Jason has helped and impacted thousands who are looking for results in their health and finances. He tirelessly led them to their success despite the number of people who sought his help. 

So how did Jason do it without feeling burned out from what he’s doing? It’s because Jason loves what he’s doing and that passion motivates him to keep going. 

Getting Clear On The ‘Why’ 

“It’s easy to get burnt out doing something every day you don’t truly love and just chasing a dollar,” Jason said. 

So to avoid burnout, Jason advises people to clarify their purpose in life or their “why.” 

“If we are burnt out it’s probably because either we are making it about ourselves and not something bigger than ourselves or we aren’t doing something we are truly passionate about,” he said. 

Jason has always had a passion for fitness. He took that passion and became a health and wellness coach to help lots of people get fit and increase their income. For him, what he’s doing is more than a job, it’s his way of maximizing his potential and helping others achieve their goals. 

Positivity Over Adversity 

Throughout the years, Jason has faced several obstacles such as suffering a massive heart attack which caused him to flatline. But fate seems to have a different plan for Jason. Three days later, he walked out of the hospital with no damage to his heart and pump function normal.

In all the challenges he faced and overcame, Jason believes in self-growth and steering away from the victim mentality.

“We must rise above all of the obstacles that come our way and know they’re just speed bumps not roadblocks. I also believe a huge part of being able to keep pushing forward is the things we choose to focus on,” he said. 

Despite all the adversity, Jason maintains a positive attitude. He does this by focusing on all the good things in his life. 

“We get what we focus on, so if I’m focused on negativity and stuff to be upset over, that’s what my life will look like. Instead, I wake up and focus on how I have an amazingly loving family, how I’m successful, how I have an incredible girlfriend, a loving family, how I’m able to see, to walk, etc.,” he said. 

Learn more about Jason Nemes on www.tattedprezzz.com and www.jason-nemes.com

    Luis Jorge Rios, Combat Veteran Freelance Journalist at luisjorgerios.com

    US Army Combat Veteran turned writer helps people reach new levels of success and influence. Luis also runs TEDx events and TED circles online and helps train in public speaking. Mentored by Mark Cuban his eye for business and potential growth has been trained at a billionaire level.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Jason Nemes
    Community//

    Jason Nemes On The Qualities That Define A Successful Entrepreneur

    by Alexander Maxwell
    Community//

    Jason Wojo Shares Insight On Beating Stress, Pushing Through Obstacles, And Building Successful Habits.

    by Somto Ike
    Jason Wood
    Community//

    Jason Wood on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

    by Paul Ade
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.