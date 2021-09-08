Why Doing Something He Loves Allows Jason Nemes To Keep Burnout At Bay

Eight years ago, Dallas native Jason Nemes started a career in the health industry after he hit a roadblock in his career. In the first three years, he managed to hit six figures annually, and in six years, he’s increased even more than that.

Throughout the years, Jason has helped and impacted thousands who are looking for results in their health and finances. He tirelessly led them to their success despite the number of people who sought his help.

So how did Jason do it without feeling burned out from what he’s doing? It’s because Jason loves what he’s doing and that passion motivates him to keep going.

Getting Clear On The ‘Why’

“It’s easy to get burnt out doing something every day you don’t truly love and just chasing a dollar,” Jason said.

So to avoid burnout, Jason advises people to clarify their purpose in life or their “why.”

“If we are burnt out it’s probably because either we are making it about ourselves and not something bigger than ourselves or we aren’t doing something we are truly passionate about,” he said.

Jason has always had a passion for fitness. He took that passion and became a health and wellness coach to help lots of people get fit and increase their income. For him, what he’s doing is more than a job, it’s his way of maximizing his potential and helping others achieve their goals.

Positivity Over Adversity

Throughout the years, Jason has faced several obstacles such as suffering a massive heart attack which caused him to flatline. But fate seems to have a different plan for Jason. Three days later, he walked out of the hospital with no damage to his heart and pump function normal.

In all the challenges he faced and overcame, Jason believes in self-growth and steering away from the victim mentality.

“We must rise above all of the obstacles that come our way and know they’re just speed bumps not roadblocks. I also believe a huge part of being able to keep pushing forward is the things we choose to focus on,” he said.

Despite all the adversity, Jason maintains a positive attitude. He does this by focusing on all the good things in his life.

“We get what we focus on, so if I’m focused on negativity and stuff to be upset over, that’s what my life will look like. Instead, I wake up and focus on how I have an amazingly loving family, how I’m successful, how I have an incredible girlfriend, a loving family, how I’m able to see, to walk, etc.,” he said.

Learn more about Jason Nemes on www.tattedprezzz.com and www.jason-nemes.com.