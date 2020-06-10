Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Does Your Hair Look Good?

And other weird questions coming out of COVID-19

By

My friend squinted, looking closely at her computer screen as we talked on Zoom. “Why,” she asked suspiciously, “does your hair look good?” Fair question. We’d been in shutdown in our state for three months and I hadn’t been to a hair salon in even longer. In truth, I had died my own hair and cut my own bangs, but it didn’t look THAT good.

No, this was a question of degrees. Nobody should look even presentable at this point, so if you manage to climb a degree or two on your own DIY dime, you’re an outlier and get points for effort.

I asked the same question a few days later when I Zoomed with a couple who both looked freshly coiffed. “Oh, I cut our hair” my friend replied. Of course, I thought, she designs and makes clothes, is uber talented and would have little hesitation taking a pair of shears to herself and her husband.

This is a COVID-19 question. Sure, in the past, I’ve been asked the “where” or “how” of a new haircut, but never “why?” That’s new.

COVID-19 has brought other new questions too. Inquiries like “When’s the last time you were out?” and “Do you know where I can get Clorox/Lysol/Purell?” and “Are you having trouble buying chicken?”

The questions are changing and so is our vocabulary. Before 2020, I never used the word “zoom” as a verb to describe anything I was doing. A cautious driver, it was not part of my nomenclature. Now, I don’t go a day without using that word.

What are some new questions or words creeping into your lexicon?

Dena Lefkowitz, Esq., PCC, Lawyer Coach at Achievement by Design

Dena is a professional coach and former lawyer with a national practice helping attorneys and executives increase career satisfaction by creating business development plans and strategies, acquiring leadership skills and making successful career transitions - the things they don't teach you in school.

After reinventing herself several times and transitioning from deeply unhappy lawyer to one with a great sense of purpose and direction, Dena wanted to help others do the same in their careers and lives and decided to become a professional coach for lawyers.

Dena is a regular contributor to The Legal Intelligencer and has been featured in Forbes, Huffington Post, Philadelphia Business Journal, and The Jewish Exponent.

Dena is certified by the International Coach Federation and is a former board member of the Philadelphia chapter. She successfully coached a best-selling author, lawyers, accountants, and chief executives in many industries. She graduated from Temple University School of Law in Philadelphia and the College of Executive Coaching in California.

