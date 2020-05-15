Why does success make us feel like a failure?

When was the last time that you achieved something and then immediately starting thinking about the next thing?

The majority of work place stress and mental health illness are due to a misplaced definition of success. We have been programmed culturally, educationally, politically, economically and in the workplace.

We feel pressure from our peers, friends and work colleagues. It’s a way of proving ourselves. We are focused only on the end goal, the achievement, and the result. And in the end whether we achieve the goal or not, we inevitably believe that; “I should be, I should have, I didn’t. I can’t, I did not.

We start feel unappreciated, lose our sense of belonging as all of our efforts go unacknowledged. We feel deflated and often invisible in our desire to be rewarded and recognised. If not by other people then by ourselves.

When this happens we are in an energy of failure, which contaminates our effectiveness. It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy that we won’t achieve what we want. We are exhausted with trying to achieve success as we hace defined it.

We forget to to acknowledge that we are on a journey. To acknowledge all that we have been through. The struggle, the courage, the falling down and getting back up. The belief in ourselves when no-one else would. The creativity, when we’ve taken risks, the strength of our conviction and commitment. When we’ve faced up to the challenges and stepped out of the familiar.

We forget to acknowledge all our unique gifts, skills and talents. The ones that we were born with. When we needed nothing else to be successful. We were successful from our very first breath.

We can look at success as waking up and taking a breath, sleeping in a warm, comfortable bed. Having the freedom to walk down the street feeling safe. To hear the birds sing, to see the beauty of nature.

All of these things make you successful as well as the true essence of who you are. Recognising who you are and the contribution you bring into the present moment.

Acknowledge your success story and seek positive praise and reward for the journey, not the destination.

Unleash your potential and see yourself from a broader perspective.