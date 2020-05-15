Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why does success make us feel like a failure?

When we achieve success we are quick to move onto the next thing without a pause to reflect on the journey

By

When was the last time that you achieved something and then immediately starting thinking about the next thing?

The majority of work place stress and mental health illness are due to a misplaced definition of success. We have been programmed culturally, educationally, politically, economically and in the workplace.

We feel pressure from our peers, friends and work colleagues. It’s a way of proving ourselves. We are focused only on the end goal, the achievement, and the result. And in the end whether we achieve the goal or not, we inevitably believe that; “I should be, I should have, I didn’t. I can’t, I did not.

We start feel unappreciated, lose our sense of belonging as all of our efforts go unacknowledged. We feel deflated and often invisible in our desire to be rewarded and recognised. If not by other people then by ourselves.

When this happens we are in an energy of failure, which contaminates our effectiveness. It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy that we won’t achieve what we want. We are exhausted with trying to achieve success as we hace defined it.

We forget to to acknowledge that we are on a journey. To acknowledge all that we have been through. The struggle, the courage, the falling down and getting back up. The belief in ourselves when no-one else would. The creativity, when we’ve taken risks, the strength of our conviction and commitment. When we’ve faced up to the challenges and stepped out of the familiar.

We forget to acknowledge all our unique gifts, skills and talents. The ones that we were born with. When we needed nothing else to be successful. We were successful from our very first breath.

We can look at success as waking up and taking a breath, sleeping in a warm, comfortable bed. Having the freedom to walk down the street feeling safe. To hear the birds sing, to see the beauty of nature.

All of these things make you successful as well as the true essence of who you are. Recognising who you are and the contribution you bring into the present moment.

Acknowledge your success story and seek positive praise and reward for the journey, not the destination.

Unleash your potential and see yourself from a broader perspective.

Louise Hallam, Founder at Still Calm

I emotionally shut down for years from living with an alcoholic father and a mum who has bi-polar. She was regularly sectioned into psychiatric care from when I was seven. It was traumatic and scary. I was unable to process or express my emotions, not because I didn't want to but I just didn't know how to.

I bottled up my feelings until my own mental health began to suffer. Determined not to be caught in a cycle of medication and therapy (although these do have their place), I turned to meditation and I never looked backed.

After working in a corporate world for 25 years but feeling like I never really fitted in, I started my own business and finally started to feel as though I was doing the right thing. Yet there was something more awaiting.

After a chance meeting, for the past 18 months I have been working with a spiritual mentor, who has awakened my true potential and purpose. I have unlocked wisdom and healing modalities, which are in my DNA. This has resulted in a powerful combination of services. Helping those in the highest level of management who are struggling to get a sense of self, want to feel connected and to find their purpose.

My unique gifts and skills enable me to free people from all the things that have held them back from living their true potential. No matter how long, it’s never to late to change or face your biggest fears. My expertise is in C-Suite and Director stress strategies, supporting them to find a new way of being, thinking and seeing. To inspire change, expand consciousness and find their place int he world we are living in.

My little bit of genius is that I see things in people that other people can’t. It’s what I have experience in and it’s what I’m known for.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

