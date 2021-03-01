Why do your employees quit and how to avoid it?

Employees are the engine of a company and when you have the right staff, everything flows better. Therefore, it is so important to pay attention to staff turnover and provide the right conditions to retain talent and attract the best. But, if despite your efforts you are unable to retain your staff, today we will delve into why your employees resign and how to avoid it.

Conditions that generate the resignation of your employees

BOSSES INSTEAD OF LEADERS

Knowing how to coordinate a work team during the job of locksmith Toronto, guide it, provide support, empathize and maintain a friendly relationship, but with limits are not actions that all “managers” have and that are undoubtedly key to maintaining a work team.

Facing a boss who imposes, who is not responsible, who treacherously releases his workload instead of responsibly delegating, who does not support, among other issues, is reason enough for an employee to choose to resign. For this reason, it is important that everyone in charge of a work team knows the difference between being a leader and being a boss.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

The first cause of this is the salary, while 8 out of 10 millennials quit their job in search of more money in their fortnight. As you can see, salary is more than important when it comes to retaining talent. And, if in addition to this, some other company offers benefits, the employee’s choice will be clear.

OVERWORK AND LACK OF RECOGNITION

Today, more than 70% of employee suffer from work stress, 34% consider themselves addicted to work and according to a Page Group study, 26% of workers consider work overload a demotivating factor. On the other hand, the Strategy and Business portal ensures that when 50 hours of work are exceeded per week, productivity is considerably reduced.

If to the excess of work that tries to satisfy the demands of work and superiors, we add the factor of non-recognition for achievements or performance, the probability that an employee will resign multiplies.

THEY DO NOT OFFER INTELLECTUAL CHALLENGES

It is not simply about putting a worker to do a job they do not know, it is about training them and assigning them tasks that challenge them. An employee with challenges is a motivated employee, since doing a continuous and monotonous activity can become boring and can cause the employee to look for other options that allow him to learn constantly. A recent Page Group study found that 16% of workers feel more motivated when faced with an intellectual challenge.

CAREER PLAN

Not considering an internal employee to fill a higher position and preferring to hire someone from outside is a common mistake that makes an employee feel undervalued. You will inevitably consider that the work done does not meet expectations and may start looking for growth in another company. Therefore, considering your employees to promote them is so important.

Another aspect that an employee values ​​the most in a job is training, courses or updates and by providing them, you not only satisfy their intellectual needs, but you also prepare them to fill higher positions.