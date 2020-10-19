Why do you sleep well but still sleepy

Sleeping is the best way to relax and recuperate the body. However, Ming Ming between sleep enough can be a lot of people two days later, I still felt tired and weak, and I couldn’t beat my energy. The root cause of the problem:

(1) Acid Reflux

Unreliable sleep and heavy breath after waking up may be latent symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux. Regardless of whether it is “heartburn” or not, stomach acid reflux makes part of the body’s organs still “work” during sleep, which affects the quality of sleep.

Recommendation: Do not eat foods that may promote gastric acid secretion two hours before going to bed, such as wine, chocolate, acidic fruits, meat, etc. Chewing a piece of gum before going to bed can promote saliva secretion and neutralize stomach acid.

(2) Get up at night

Going to the bathroom in the middle of the night is a common “sleep killer”. Under normal circumstances, through urine concentration, people can sleep for 6 to 8 hours without going to the toilet, and this function of the elderly gradually declines.

woman awake in the night

Young people frequently do this, you have to consider whether they have enuresis, polyuria, or kidney disease.

Suggestion: It is best not to drink water 3 hours before going to bed, including drinking soup, juice, and eating more watery fruits; avoid factors such as coffee and tea that may irritate the bladder; go to the toilet before going to bed.

(3) Molar Teeth

Many people don’t know those grinding teeth at night will seriously affect the quality of sleep, and most people are unconscious. Grinding teeth and shaking the chin during sleep not only affects the facial muscles but also makes the whole body tense.

Suggestion: See the dentist as soon as possible. If you have problems such as malocclusion, you can correct it by wearing braces.

(4) Snoring

Snoring, opening your mouth to breathe, etc., will affect your breathing during sleep and make your body not get enough oxygen to relax and recuperate.

Suggestion: usually practice breathing through the nose more often, and spray the nasal cavity with saline if necessary. Adjust your sleeping position to lying on your side, such as blocking a pillow, putting a tennis ball in your pocket to force yourself to lie on your side, etc. Appropriate weight loss is very helpful for improving sleep breathing.

(5) Sleep Apnea

Most people think that people who snore may have apnea. In fact, this is a great misunderstanding. Many patients with obstructive sleep apnea do not snore. It is easy to wake up when sleeping and be drowsy all day long. Be careful when you have sore throat and neck pain.

Recommendation: Go to the otolaryngology department for a comprehensive examination of the airway to find and rule out the cause.

(6) Shaking Legs

Restless legs syndrome is due to the uncontrollable discomfort. After sleeping, the limbs will also move constantly, punching and kicking, affecting deep sleep. Augusta flooring company Recommendation: Go to the hospital to find out the cause. Diabetes, arthritis, anemia, thyroid disease, kidney disease, or certain medications can cause this symptom.

(7) Sleep rhythm disorder

Too strong light or the too noisy environment during sleep will affect the normal secretion of melatonin, break the body’s physiological clock, and make the brain not rested.

Suggestion: Turn off all possible light sources such as mobile phones, computers, and TVs, and use thick curtains for sound insulation.