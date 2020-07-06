Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why do we stay in jobs/relationships/careers that clearly don’t make us happy?

It may take as little as 90 seconds to SHIFT. Some people delay those feelings for decades.

By

Why do we stay in jobs/relationships/careers that clearly don’t work?

🤔 🤔

Sometimes it’s easier to pretend like things are going better than they actually are. That way we can avoid feeling disappointment, anger, frustration, or other icky things.

🤯 😱 😢

Recently I had a client who was wasting a LOT of money on advertising that wasn’t working. It took about 3 minutes of awkwardness and facing the truth to SHIFT their business onto a path of less wasted time and money, more focus and function, clear intentions, increased profits, and 3 new clients in 30 days. More importantly, two highly-paid attorneys were relieved from their “tweet” duties, which they had been obliged to for nearly two years.

💲 🗓 💲

SHIFTS can happen quickly when you face the truth, my friends. This works in both your professional and personal life. What have you been avoiding? Today is a good day to bring that our in the open and clear it away. Make room for all the good that has been waiting to fill that space. Let me know what SHIFTS happen for you. Happy Monday!

    Leadership Expert and Author Beth Caldwell Image

    Beth Caldwell, Business and Leadership Expert

    Beth Caldwell is the founder of Leadership Academy for Women, Monday Morning Mastermind and the SHIFT coaching program for women. She loves to write and talk and enjoys doing both as fast as possible. Her tenth and newest book, Women, Lead! is available in bookstores nationwide or here.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Marc Zaransky
    Community//

    A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

    by Joey Claudio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.