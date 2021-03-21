Why do we need to pay attention to detail?

We often hear the phrase “the details make the difference”. But it is not easy to do it well. Whether we are working or starting a business, the thing on the surface may seem to be easy but is not simple when you get down to the details.

For example, if you want to start a company, what procedures do you need to do? How to make a profit? How many people do you need to recruit? What skills do these people need? How much does it cost, etc.? Seemingly one thing It will be more than 100 things.

So each thing is worthy of careful consideration, and often the detail is enough to become the last straw that crushes the camel.

People who do not see the details or do not take the details seriously, lack a serious attitude towards their work and can only do things perfunctorily. Such people can not take work as a kind of pleasure, but only as a kind of hard work is not allowed to suffer, and thus the lack of enthusiasm in the work and the spirit of practical and willingness to work. If we consider the details, pay attention to the details of the people, not only serious about the work, the motion will make small things to do fine, and focus on the details of doing things to find opportunities, then we will make ourselves on the road to success.

It is not easy to achieve a good understanding and awareness of details and to be able to do what is required. It is the result of consciously developing good habits through efforts to improve our quality of life. Only in ordinary daily life focus on training and improve self-insight, seriously do a good job, do everything in daily life, through the accumulation of little by little, like dripping glacialpure water penetrates the stone. Finally, it will make a quantitative impact to a qualitative leap. The person who can do this is a wise man, the god of success and fate must be favored with him.

After summing up we can easily find that the more meticulous things are done, often the results are better.

We can also treat everything we do as a project.

For example, reading, speaking, writing, working, starting a business, furthering your education, dating, etc. Treating each thing as a project.

You need to make a plan for this project, what needs to be done, and what kind of goal to achieve. After doing so, you will be able to arrange most things clearly and will not miss the opportunity to improve yourself.

When you can establish a set of methods for your project execution, it will not only cultivate your degree of care but also help you accumulate practical experience.

At the end of the article, I would like to share five methods about how to working with care.

One: When start doing something, first make a specific and detailed plan.

This plan includes: goals, implementation plan, completion time, results in feedback, summary experience in several parts.In the process of implementation, record the problems you encounter. Then analyze the cause of the problem, whether it is from the psychological aspect or caused by your lack of preparation, and according to the cause, go to solve the corresponding problems.

Two: You need to give yourself time to reach your goals.

For example, within six months you need to complete those goals, to the point of time, look directly at the results.

Three: Learn to “give up”.

If the project is not successful, try to determine whether it is to give up or to continue? If you continue the project, how long it will take, etc.

And the purpose of doing this is to cut off the low input-output ratio of the project and timely stop loss so that the project can produce results on the right track.

Four: Timely feedback.

No feedback on things, it is usually very difficult to make good results. So every detail is best to have the standard of assessment so that you can progress faster and go more stable.

Five: Summarize the experience.

Compared to the success of the experience, summarize the failure of the experience can allow you to avoid making the same mistakes in the future, thereby reducing the probability of your failure.