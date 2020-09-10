Why Do I Write About Mental Illness?

Around two months ago I was lying in bed with my husband, somewhere between being awake and asleep. I was supposed to get up an hour later, but my husband had already woken up as he works before me. As he saw me half- awake, he made a revelation that shook me to my core. He said- Reckful had committed suicide. I could not sleep any more that morning.

As I read more and more about the news and came to know that Byron Daniel Bernstein better known as Reckful was struggling from depression for years along with dealing with the fact that his older brother had committed suicide in 1995. This got me thinking deeply about the cruel realities. Such a famous personality who was supposedly successful had committed suicide, as he could not deal with his mental status. Then where do we common man stand the chance?

The current pandemic situation is such that people are suffering to make their ends meet. More than physical, the virus has taken a toll on peoples’ mental health and that needs to be addressed first and foremost. Many people are suffering from panic attacks caused by the fear of the virus. This has not just affected adults but teenagers and kids, and no one knows the end date of the pandemic, which is why mental health needs to be taken seriously.

As I am a writer and have always loved to pen down my thoughts along with being a certified psychologist, I thought it was high time I should contribute to the cause and start helping millions of people across the world who are fighting mental depression. This news was my wakeup call and I had to do something to help people manage their emotions and channelize it in a direction that does not lead to their self-destruction.

I have been writing and making video with the help of video editor and other apps for a while now about health and fitness and helping people improve their eating habits, especially for people who are suffering from an eating disorder. I had taken this one step ahead by including a food delivery plugin in my WordPress site to help people choose to eat healthy options by linking up with a few home-based food businesses that sell fresh and healthy meals.

Further, I thought I could widen my writing horizon and start talking about anxiety and depression as well. After all, every second person I meet tells me that he or she is stressed or depressed.

The More I Write About Mental Illness, the More People I can Reach!

There are already hundreds of contents online which speak about depression and anxiety, so why am I doing the same?

Well, as a professional writer, I have the voice and experience to generate content that will reach out to hundreds of people and give them more power so they feel they have not lost. Most of the online contents are created by inexperienced writers, but by adding my professional opinion in my writing, I can contribute more than others.

Having said that, if you know someone who is not themselves lately or depressed, then give them as much love as you can give. Encourage them to seek professional help as that is their best chance to fight this creeper known as depression that needs to be chopped off.