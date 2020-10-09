Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why do I think this type of accommodation is the safest place to stay in 2020

If you decide to take a trip to relax and change the scenery, be sure to choose an accommodation where you can have fun and enjoy a safe stay with your loved ones.

The world and the way we work have started to change since March, transformed into what we will soon be able to call our normality. We had to adjust to living away from many of our loved ones, our family, exercise mates, professors, many of whom we had daily connections before COVID 19. After an extended quarantine, months of working remotely, and homeschooling, we are now ready to go out. We all need a vacation trip that can clear our minds and relax from all the stress of this worldwide pandemic. Experts are saying that if you have to travel, you need to choose the safest way of transportation, and so far, the best option is by car and with your family, because you don’t want to be traveling with people whose risk of infection may be unknown. One thing you need to consider is to be very careful about making stops when traveling by car. If you have to make stops, wearing a mask and proper distancing is the most important thing.

Now we know what we must do to have a safe trip no matter our destination, look for seclusion and safety. Check for nearby towns with remote areas where you’re far from busy hallways and elevators, a spot where you can enjoy outdoor adventures away from the bustle of the city. If you want the beach or the mountains for your next outdoor experience, I highly recommend that you book a secluded vacation property where you can enjoy a safe and pleasant stay with your loved ones, and here is why:

Safety

All vacation rentals companies have new and more strict cleanliness guidelines. They guarantee you that the times between stays are longer. Not only are all accommodations private and guaranteed to be professionally cleaned, but guests can easily avoid risks that are associated with traditional hotel stays. A rental house remains empty for days before the arrival of the next guest. You can always ask the company where you book your accommodation about the cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Isolation

You can rent a beautiful cabin or beach house that truly offers you a private getaway with the social distancing we all are looking for. Booking a vacation rental allows you to not only pick a location far from the crowds but includes options to customize your stay to meet your specific needs. Reserve a rental with a good wifi connection and amenities like private pool, game room, home theater, or a hot tub so you can have a fun and relaxing stay in your secluded oasis.

Space

In an age when more people are learning and working from home, relocating school and office can be done without a hitch. You can set up your home office in a rental home and have all the space for homeschooling with your little ones. Imagine being able to have your morning Zoom meeting drinking your coffee on the patio of your beachfront or mountain view vacation home. Your children would have quiet, remote school classes without the noise of daily life in the city. Plus, you can book a pet-friendly rental house so you can bring your cute dog or a lovely cat.

Home Away from Home

When you stay in a vacation rental, you will experience the feeling that you are at home, you’ll also enjoy the peace of mind of knowing you and your loved one are the only individuals utilizing any of the exciting upgrades. Nearly everything can be personalized to taste and safety standards when you select this getaway option. You can order your groceries from a local market, have a delicious takeout dinner, or cook your breakfast in a fantastic, fully equipped kitchen. Your kids can bring all the toys they like, and you can wash your laundry.

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, and we’ve learned that the most important thing today is our health and safety. We must start to search for ways to keep doing the things we love and enjoy. If you are passionate about traveling, you will have to learn how to do it in this new normality.

When you decide to take that trip to relax and change the scenery, I recommend you to look for a vacation home so that you can have fun and enjoy a safe stay with your loved ones. If you rent a house through a vacation rental site, you will experience excellent domestic benefits. You will have at your disposal a full kitchen, washer/dryer, private pool, and other amenities. These houses are designed to make you feel more at home in the destination you’re visiting.

    Rocio Espinosa

