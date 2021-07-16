Why discussions on mental health should start at home?

Mental health, unlike other fitness factors in one’s life, has been stigmatised time and again. It has taken the backseat in society. People feel comfortable heading to a doctor in case of a common cold or knee injury but visiting a therapist or a psychologist in times of stress and anxiety is still a taboo. Overall fitness and health are inclusive of an important and non-negotiable component, mental health. It is about time we start addressing the roots of concern and initiate conversations from the primary level of conditioning an individual, from their childhood in their safe space — home.

Home is where the heart is

Discussing mental health at home can commence a revolution in emotional wellness and help individuals with their personal issues and traumas. Evolving society, the practice will help in encouraging an open-minded, less-stereotyped world. Addressing the problem at grassroots level will further prove to be an effective way to go about things as home is often considered to be a feeling where one is comfortable with the company of people. Those people might or might not be in blood relations, they could be friends, one’s partner or any other relation that provides an emotional support for one to lean on. Thus, venting about one’s state of mind or simply keeping them informed of mental wellness concerns will help give rise to a healthier generation.

This kind of shift in the perspective of society is only possible by destigmatising the talk about mental health and embracing discussions around emotional well-being at home.

The coronial times call for active measures

With the pandemic disrupting people’s lives, it is only becoming more evident that their mental wellness is being drained by the passing day, leading to increasing levels of anxiety, panic and stress. Along with the common concerns that people face mentally, there are additional issues adding onto the platter with employee burnouts, breakdowns, unfounded rumours and others. The turbulent tides have not settled yet and to make sure that we do not face an emotional crisis in future– it has become imperative to be vocal at home about our problems.

The discussions will not only draw us closer to the ones we hold dear but also keep them informed of our triggers and thus preventing any unintentional provocations or set-offs. With people turning to stay-at-home professionals due to current circumstances, it is healthy to be transparent with mental health issues and come out with the real talk about the things that matter.

A hope to cope better

Having an actual talk will help people suffering from concerns in coping better with their problems, especially with their family looking out for them routinely and avoiding any instigations that might halt their progress or rupture their healing process. Furthermore, it will encourage more and more people to discuss the things that they are facing, seek help on time and identity their concern before it causes severe damage.

With built-in anger, post-traumatic stress, paranoia and hysteria making its way through the pandemic, it is the need of the hour to work on resolving the conflict and creating a comfortable, safe environment for people to talk about their emotional well-being and other mental health issues. A lot of concerns can be put to rest by initiating discussions about mental wellness at home and starting small that will eventually have a full-blown rational impact.

Mental health concerns and disorders, treatment and therapies by professionals, discussions about awareness or simply vent-openly talks, are as normal as getting scratched by the door, hitting your toe, rushing to a doctor for medical care, nursing a knee wound or caring for a weak immunity in a viral illness. We all need a moment to introspect and then put ourselves in gear to steer the mental health talk in the right direction and de-stigmatise the “is (s)he visiting a therapist” hushes and whispers. Supporting our loved ones through challenging times is much better than regretting if we should have openly addressed what they were going through. It’s time to maturely deal with substantial things and evolve as a community and it all starts with a

“How are you doing emotionally? Are you in a space to discuss your concern with me?”