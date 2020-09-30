Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Delegation is an Important Leadership Strategy

Anyone in a leadership position likely knows what it’s like to handle a heavy workload. An ever-increasing list of responsibilities that generally includes some very stressful tasks. Leaders must learn to prioritize these responsibilities and organize their time to maximize productivity. One major initiative for any leader should be delegating tasks and responsibilities to the […]

Anyone in a leadership position likely knows what it’s like to handle a heavy workload. An ever-increasing list of responsibilities that generally includes some very stressful tasks. Leaders must learn to prioritize these responsibilities and organize their time to maximize productivity. One major initiative for any leader should be delegating tasks and responsibilities to the right people.

Delegation Reduces Workload

Redistributing the task list for leaders frees them for more important initiatives. Delegating lesser items to various levels of management and even the front end staff members allows everyone to take part in the daily organization of a company.

Delegation Empowers Employees

The process of delegation helps each employee settle in to their strengths and improves overall efficiency. Mindful delegation requires an understanding of where a specific employee will thrive and excel. Delegation not only frees up top leadership, it also improves overall efficiency.

Delegation Improves Communication

Empowered employees tend to communicate more openly and effectively than their counterparts who have not been entrusted with responsibility. Communication lines across all areas of the business are open and constructive when employees have a sense of ownership in the outcome. All parties want the project to succeed, especially when they have been given even a small piece to manage.

Delegation Discovers Talent

Great leaders recognize hidden or latent talents in their staff. Effective managers know how to help employees develop their own skills and put their past experience to work in a new role. Delegating appropriate responsibility allows employees to discover their potential. This side effect of delegation creates room for successful leaders to develop a workable succession plan for the company.

Delegation Engages Company Culture

A solid system of reasonable delegation has many benefits. Managers and leaders are able to create free time to develop the business. Front end supervisors and other staff members are given a sense of accomplishment, along with an opportunity to prove themselves in a new area.

Delegation provides a chance for every staff member to recognize and work to their strengths while also developing new and useful skills. Each of these aspects and benefits helps foster positive company culture. An organization full of satisfied employees quickly becomes a coveted workplace. The internal excitement also carries over to customers, and sales numbers are likely to increase in parallel to employee satisfaction.

For more from Jason William Kumpf, please visit jasonwilliamkumpf.net

Jason William Kumpf, Director Of Strategic Partnerships at OFX Global Payments

Jason William Kumpf currently works as the Director of Strategic Partnerships at OFX Global Payments. Working in international business for over a decade, he has experience in the expat sector, e-commerce, finance, and global real estate. Being exposed to different sectors in the various international and national markets, Jason has been able to amass an impressive network of global experts, such as Fortune 500 companies and exciting, fledgling startups.

Jason William Kumpf is passionate about equipping new generations of international business professionals with the skills they need to thrive and build a better world through effective leadership. He currently serves on the Young Members Board for FIABCI International Real Estate Foundation, a French entity active in 48 countries.

Jason Kumpf is fluent in English, French, and Greek.

 

 

 

 

