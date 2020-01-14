Why Coworking Spaces are Going Dog-friendly?

You might have heard the saying that dogs are a “man’s best friend”. I can certainly vouch for that saying.

Let’s be honest, dogs make everything around you better, even work.

Just imagine having a furry friend rambling around your workspace.

The feeling itself is so pleasing and enticing.

Here’s a fun fact, a survey recently done revealed that when it comes to workspace perks, game-rooms aren’t the preference. In fact, “millennials valued having a dog-friendly workspace is more important to them than having a resting space, concierge assistance and a playroom comprising of ping pong or billiards.”

Also, recently there’s a strong emphasis on building wellness-centered workspaces. Humans deliver their best when they feel their best and there is no doubt about the fact that dogs make humans feel their best and if not the best, then certainly better.

Do you know how many people have pets these days?

Around 70% or even more.

A dog is a social animal and all it wants is to stay beside their owner 24*7. However, of course, that is seldom viable contemplating we as humans have to trade with aplenty of things, and that may require us to abandon the house and our dogs home alone.I can only imagine how feeble and powerless a dog owner feels when they leave their pup all alone for long hours.



Nevertheless, God saved us from such plights by introducing the concept of Dog-focused coworking spaces. They have come as a solution to all the questions and worries of dog owners. Gone are the days when you will have to hunt for a good dog-sitter or be tensed about leaving your pooch at home and be guilty of not taking proper care of them.



Coworking spaces besides, offering amenities like topical-looking offices, cutting-edge technology, happy hours and free coffee, have also made their dog-friendly. This enables you to bring your little furry buddies to the workspace let them become part of the community.



However, a lot of people may question and be a little apprehensive about working in a dog-friendly work zone. Despite this, it’s not a point for most of the dog-friendly coworking as the number of individuals it helps retain outruns any contradictory impact.

Moreover, people who question this new trend should be made to recognize the benefits of taking dogs to coworking spaces.

Here’s why?



Feel at ease. The generation has changed a lot and people these days seem more content and comfortable with online chats than chattering face-to-face. Taking your dog to the coworking space prevents awkward bits of well-bred mini-talks about the climate and other trivial stuff. Pups help members in a coworking feel candid and approachable.

Hikes creativity. Dog owners consider that dwelling in the company of their dogs expedites better creativity flow. This occurs because fending the dog glutes your life with a new sense of responsibility, which grips the mind definite and working. The best thing about productive strength is that it can be yielded with members within the very space. It’s fair to say that dogs spark creativity.

Efficient anti-stress and anxiety-relieving. Being a freelance entrepreneur or a digital nomad provides you with the ease and flexibility unreachable when you operate in a 9 to 5 grind. Though, having the freedom of being your own boss with all the self-organization comes with a lot of stress and strain. Dog owners have their backs covered here. All they need to cool off, regulate their pulse and blood pressure is petting a dog.

Boosts Productivity. This is a debatable subject. This is because dogs constantly want attention, so the possibilities are that they might distract us from work. Although, on the parallel universe short recess to walk the dog, play with it, and embrace it through the day address us to be more fruitful as our mind gets a few seconds to revive. During these short activities, you get the opportunity to also set your back and legs loose.

Conclusion:



With that said, it is no surprise that dogs are associated with a long list of benefits whether it is a traditional work setting or a coworking space. With so many coworking spaces around the world, there are a handful of options for dog-friendly workspaces. Coworking spaces these days, also confer additional amenities for dogs such as indoor and outdoor spaces for dogs to play, dedicated staff to monitor the dogs, onsite grooming and daycare assistance to name a few.

Therefore, working in an office with your dog beside you 24*7 isn’t a dream anymore for dog owners. but a reality.