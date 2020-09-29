Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why courage is the King of personality traits:

It takes courage to hold to your values

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

We all love to think of ourselves as honourable and decent people. If I were to cite the most virtuous of values, I believe there would be few people who wouldn’t count courage among their own. 

Why then doesn’t everybody speak up, stand up and be counted?

In part, it comes down to courage or a lack of it, the extraordinary lengths we go to feel good about ourselves, the degree to which we indulge in self-deception, and the cost of doing so. 

What have you invested in the denial through justification and rationalisation? 

Think climate denial and misinformation as one example. 

What would happen if values provided the context for our lives? To Live according to your values requires courage, and sometimes it takes an enormous amount of courage to do that. 

The loser we live our values, the more likely they are to be externalised. 

Conversely…

The tighter we live our values, the higher the degree to which we have internalised them. 

Human beings need to belong, and we go to extraordinary lengths to fit it. We model behaviour that we see around us, and that becomes the standard to which we aspire. If we can’t see ourselves or our style reflected back at us, we cannot imagine ourselves there; this is one of the reasons diversity and inclusion works and if that means we need quotas to get there and even up the playing field, so be it. 

In some ways knowing your values makes things easier as it takes a swathe of decisions out of play. By the same token, if you find a decision tough to make it is because living by your values may mean going against the grain and leaving the safety of the group to honour YOUR values may have a price tag attached. There is always a price; a price if you don’t and a price if you do.

Again, you need to call on your courage to do so!

It can be a lonely path at times. So why do it? 

Because it represents a shift from the unpredictability of the external world to the predictability of living by an internally focused guidance system. When we are under pressure, we are more likely to sell-out on our values. It’s little wonder we’re inspired to follow leaders that walk their talk and don’t just pay lip service to their espoused values. 

That’s integrity. It’s authenticity in action.

What is your price tag for selling out on your values? 

My son was willing to be bribed with a set of headphones to spend more time with his father. He came home all excited about it and how many times it would take to fulfil the bribe. I would have been happy for him to spend time with him, but the use of the ‘enticement’ completely tainted it. It took it from being relational to transactional; something is lost in the ‘transaction’ and it’s not the kind of lesson I’d ever want him to learn. Where’s the line? Spend time with someone willingly or don’t do it at all. 

Entertaining the idea of doing something that is not in line with your values and then not doing it isn’t the same as doing it.  

All it proves is you’re human. 

Character IS temptation resisted. How do you resist temptation and selling-out? 

It takes courage on the part of an individual and political will when it comes to the corridors of power. Think politics and lobby groups concerning the price of carbon emissions. In 2007 Kevin Rudd was elected Prime Minister of Australia mainly on climate issues, and 13 years later we are still having the same discussions. Business has no certainty, the climate is compromised, and the clock continues to tick.

How much easier would decisions be if values guided us?

Values trickle down. They shape our society and they shape us. The only question is how do you want to be shaped and what sort of society are you willing to stand for? You may just need to call on the King of Virtues, Courage, to do so.

Tanja Caprioli, Ontological and Courage Coach at Andreia Solutions

Developing confidence to communicate assertively and work with purpose.

Tanja has over ten years of experience as an executive coach and works with corporates, business owners and individuals who want to improve the lives of others and be of service. Organizations QT Mutual Bank, Shine Lawyers and BHP have benefited developing confident employees to communicate assertively and work with purpose.

Tanja is the creative director of Andreia Solutions.  Her clarity and ability to inspire impacts her clients by reminding people who they were born to be and not who they were told they should be. For further information go to andreia.solutions
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

girl-riding-black-horse
Community//

Indomitable Courage: When We Are Able To Embrace Who We Really Are

by Stevie Clark
Community//

Moving Through Fear by Embracing Courage and Convictions

by Dr. Zina Suissa
Community//

Courage Is An Essential Quality If You Want A Happy Work Life — Here’s Why

by Hollie Jones

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.