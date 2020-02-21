Why Couples Are Crazy Over Maldives Honeymoon?

“Fully bask in the charm of Maldives by activating romance mode in all the mesmerizing Maldives”.

There’s a reason why the Maldives is a popular honeymoon destination amongst the couples. The Maldives is a hidden paradise in the Indian Ocean and mainly focuses on enticing couples with its luxurious overwater resorts that are a destination themselves. The Maldives has truly the most stunning beaches under its belts, and pristine islands to satisfy your lust for the sunset cruise experience.

It’s the place where you can create your romantic vows with your soulmate on the white sand powdered beaches. Enveloped with blue lagoons, crystal clear waters, emerald palms, and delicious seafood, the Maldives is a perfect romantic place for couples to start their newly-wedded life.

The Maldives is a cluster of approx 26 natural atolls and 1100+ islands, and the most famous islands are the best place to indulge in the beautiful marine life while staying at the overwater luxury resorts. Most of the Maldives island are small in size and host only one resort.

On the flip side, the private island resorts are more in demand amongst the couples because the private island resorts in the Maldives are the best place to shop till you drop, eat with all your heart, and stay at the resorts or overwater villas that are a destination themselves.

What’s So Special About The Maldives That Drives Couples Crazy?

The Maldives is an evergreen tourist destination for the luxury-seeking travelers, and even the Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities couldn’t resist themselves to book Maldives packages. Celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, and many others are crazy about the Maldives, and the reason is white sand beaches, aquatic adventures, water villas to stay.

1. Top Class Luxurious Accommodation

Want to experience luxury on the pristine Indian Ocean waters? Then choose to stay at the private island resorts in the Maldives that redefine luxury in a whole new way! You can pick to stay at the glamorous overwater villas, luxuriant beach resorts, and gaze at the sunset outside your villa.

All the private island Maldives resorts are best known for welcoming couples in authentic hospitality. So, if you want to get treated with utmost royalty, you can head to the romantic resorts and unlock pampered through spa treatments and other island activities.

BEST RESORTS – Soneva Fushi Resort, Four Season Resort Maldives, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

2. Magnificent Beaches

Couples these days are crazy only for two things on their Maldives honeymoon package – one is beaches, and the second one is indulging in its watersports. The Maldives is undoubtedly the best beach destination for couples who want to dip their toes in the white powdered sands and splash the turquoise blue waters on their beloved.

It’s a saying about the Maldives that you won’t have to wander far to locate a pristine beach in the Maldives. There’s a beach for everyone in the Maldives – be it quiet, tranquil, and shrouded with the locals.

A FEW OF THE BEST MALDIVES BEACHES – Maafushi Bikini Beach, Vaadhoo Bioluminescence Beach, Dharavandhoo Maldives Beach, Kandima Maldives Beach.

3. Aww-Inspiring Romantic Surroundings For Enchanting Dates

When it comes to romance, nothing compares to planning your date amidst the awe-inspiring romantic surroundings with your loved one. The island of Maldives is famed for its white powdery sands, romantic islands that are perfect for planning a romantic date on the beach in the evening time. There are private island resorts that are shrouded with sparkling blue lagoons fringed by swaying palms, white sands, and tropical climate throughout the year.

With secluded private island resorts that are perfect for romance, you can surprise your sweetheart with a private dining experience on the beach. Also, you can plan a romantic movie date in the outside ambiance and gaze at the stargazing experience under the balmy skies.

4. Enthralling Watersports

Imagine discovering the underwater aquatic or Marine world with your sweetheart and getting familiar with the colorful fish and vibrant marine life. Isn’t the idea is electrifyingly romantic? Indeed! It is! Known as the best of the best destination for watersports in Asia, the Maldives has an unmatchable marine life that is best discovered on a snorkeling tour. Don’t forget to steal the kiss on the underwater sea walking tour.

Your private island resort will provide yours with masks, snorkel gear. For those who don’t love snorkeling, hit the swimming adventure and swim with turtles, manta rays, whale sharks, and a range of other sea creatures. There are scuba diving and snorkeling sites that are tucked in every Maldives resort.

A FEW OF THE BEST WATER SPORTS IN MALDIVES – Windsurfing, Snorkeling, Scuba Diving, Jet Skiing, Banana Boat Rides.

5. Feast On Appetizing Cuisine

Daily over-under-water activity will whet your appetite. No one can deny that fine dining and top-of-the-range surroundings go hand-in-hand. Where better to enjoy this luxurious combination than in Maldives’ fantastic array of luxury resorts?

Apart from the exceptional standard of the ingredients and the talents of the Michelin-star-spangled chefs at the culinary cutting edge, as well as the stunning ocean’s views, high-quality facilities and fantastic settings, one of the main attractions is the short walk to your room to sleep off the rich and plentiful fare available!

6. Underwater Dining Experience

Picture this that you are eating the drool-worthy world-renowned cuisine under the sea and witnessing the incredible underwater marine life all at once with your spouse. Would you still avoid taking tour packages to the Maldives for couples? We think you don’t!

You can plan a date night with your sweetheart on Maldives honeymoon at the underwater restaurants to raise your romantic experience in the Maldives. You will get the soul-satisfying experience if you dine under the pristine blue waters.

A FEW BEST MALDIVES UNDERWATER RESTAURANTS – 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, Subsix.

7. Revive, Rejuvenate, Relax with Pampering Spa

You would surely require a relaxation session to calm your mind, body, and soul after the watersports, island hopping adventure, and undersea restaurant feasting. And what’s the best place to pamper yourself other than the Maldives? The Maldives boasts unforgettable luxury spa treatments that guaranteed ultimate relaxation to the couples.

You can take a couple of massage seasons together either on the private island resort beach or on amidst the lush greenery. From authentic Ayurvedic treatments to Balinese spa, you’ll find spa treatment in abundance.

Ask your Maldives tour planner to provide you with the resorts that have inhouse spa and wellness centers. If you want relaxation with full luxury, you can ask for the honeymoon resorts in Maldives, where you can unlock relaxation beside the blue ocean.

8. Stunning Photoshoot Destination

The Maldives is a beautiful island nation tucked in the middle of the Indian Ocean and is surrounded by 99% by the pristine blue waters. The island nation is strewn with picturesque islands, immaculate beaches, and luxurious overwater villas that are a destination themselves.

So, if you are a photographer or a travel couple blogger, you will have ample opportunities to capture the most stunning landscapes in the Maldives throughout your holidays. Dazzle your social media timelines with the backdrops of the beaches, resorts because each place in the Maldives begs you to feature them on your Insta feed.

9. Meet the Quality Other Honeymooners

There is something about the Maldives that makes couples go crazy to fly on their honeymoon. The Maldives always brims with high standard couples because it is one of the most expensive international honeymoon destinations.

The ambiance is electrifying, and you could expect to say yes to love in the air at each place you visit. Be it beaches, island hopping, sunset cruise tours, and local sightseeing on the islands; you’ll find that love sprinkles in each nook and corner of the Maldives.

10. Oh-So-Easy Flight Connectivity

Last but not least, the most obvious reason to honeymoon in the Maldives is that you can fly to the Maldives from any destination you are residing in. Be it be other Asian countries, or African Countries or European Countries, reaching the Maldives is as easy as ordering pizza online.

One can even book an airfare round up trip by combining two or more destinations with the Maldives like India, SriLanka, Dubai, Bali.

If these reasons have not convinced you to visit the Maldives on your honeymoon, then we don’t know what would else convince you!

