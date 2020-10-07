Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why corporations need to enforce gamification in their businesses

Implementing gamification applications in business offers many advantages and benefits.

More corporations are deciding to use employee recognition programs to enhance their teams’ productivity and competitiveness. These are the advantages of gamifying your business.

1. Boosts employee engagement

Employee recognition techniques boost employee engagement. By making use of gamified methods for their training, employees acquire a greater commitment to the business and their sense of belonging to a team increases. Through game-based studying, it is simpler to generate a stronger identification with the corporation’s goal.

2. Encourages creativity

There are diverse corporations (the omnipotent Google is an example), that spend an extraordinary part of their employees’ working day encouraging creativity via employee recognition tools. Creativity and dedication considerably enhance the workers’ participation in this type of program. 

3. Increases employee motivation

Gamification uses a goal, achievements, and rewards gadget that encourages employee motivation and thus improves the productiveness of the entire organization. By implementing gamified products, there is an expansion of employee pleasure and performance. 

4. Improves your productivity

The more inspired we feel, the more productive we become. using gamification dynamics leads to increased productivity and thus a more collaborative environment.

5. Strengthens communication

HR departments, while implementing gamification strategies, see their efforts acknowledged via the feedback they obtain from other employees. That way internal communication is increased, strengthened, more fluid.

6. Develops particular skills

Thanks to gamification, businesses can focus on enhancing or developing precise capabilities within their teams. Gamifying training sessions are useful to make employees improve their skills to progress in countless areas: leadership, stress management, conversation skills, negotiation skills, and so forth. 

7. Transmits corporate image

The opportunities offered by gamification techniques are many and extensive, and they also cowl the opportunity of transmitting the company’s image to potential employees.

8. Introduces revolutionary dynamics

Gamification in the business enterprise allows you to introduce innovation within your organization, another key factor leading the challenge closer to success. Game-based Techniques are important in developing the skills of employees and achieving success for the company.

Let’s summarize 

There are many businesses moving toward implementing methodologies of gamification to raise their employee performance. The use of game dynamics to study management skills has proven to be invaluable for thousands of HR departments. 

jaouane brahim

Brahim Jaouane, Digital Marketing Specialist at eXo Platform

I am a Digital Marketing specialist specialized in SEO at eXo Platform. Passionate about new technologies and Digital Marketing. With 10 years' experience, I support companies in their digital communication strategies and implement the tools necessary for their success. My approach combines the use of different traffic acquisition levers and an optimization of the user experience to convert visitors into customers. After various digital experiences in communication agencies as well as in B2B company, I have a wide range of skills and I am able to manage the digital marketing strategy of small and medium-sized companies.

 

