Why content matters for wellness businesses

Content matters. It’s been proven over and over. But why is it even more important to the success of your wellness business?

What your writing says about your wellness business

Think about the content you read and how it makes you feel.

Does content that’s repetitive and going in an unclear direction leave you feeling unsure?

Does copy that lists a bunch of DON’Ts or NOs turn you off or instill fear?

Does content that gives you some details but without the answers you’re looking for prompt you to look for another more telling source?

Yes, it does! When your reader is left feeling any of these, you’re missing an opportunity to empathize. And when you’re running a wellness business, empathy is one major element your client needs.

Do you want your wellness business to be associated with uncertainty, fear or lack?

Content matters: what your content communicates to your clients

Whether you’re speaking to could-be ideal clients or paying clients, your content matters for many reasons.

Awareness. The more specific you are in your content, the more awareness you’ll build because you become more memorable. You need more awareness so more new clients will find you.

Engagement. The more your client can relate to what you’re sharing, the more likely she is to engage with it and you.

Credibility. As you speak more frequently to your client’s specific needs, you build credibility in your area of expertise. Credibility leads to positive word of mouth.

Connection. Your client needs your full attention. She is in great need of healing, may feel overwhelmed or completely dysfunctional. She needs to know you will give her your full attention, which is reflected in your content. Vague copy about mindset or weight loss or feeling better is not detailed and often fails to connect. Copy with errors and poor flow lacks attention.

Regardless of what phase of business you’re in, it’s critical to speak to the individual you serve instead of to the masses. She wants to hear from you, clearly, concisely and empathetically. She needs the simple truth about you and not just the fluff she reads from everyone else.

Should you write your own content?

Whether you should write your own wellness content or not is a personal decision, obviously. Here are a few questions to point you in your best direction.

Do you enjoy writing copy and content for your business?

Is your writing grammatically correct and easy to read (5th grade level is recommended)?

Are you able to allot enough time to writing while still doing what you’re best at?

Do you know your ideal client intimately so you can speak more directly to her needs?

Is your writing helping you bring you the new clients you want?

If yes to these, than writing your own content seems natural!

But if the following describes you, you are likely better off to outsource your content writing.

Does writing hinder other areas of your business you’d like to be doing?

Is it a struggle to write accurately and well?

Are you feeling spread too thin or strapped for time?

Do you see your ideal client as an age range or group of people?

Are you putting out lots of valuable content but still not seeing the conversion to new clients you want?

Whichever describes you, it’s OK!

If you’re writing plus healing or coaching well and enjoy both, excellent. You’ve got the right mix to help bring you joy and success.

If you’re not naturally a good writer, you can either take time to be coached by a writing expert, or you can outsource the content writing.

Be assured that a good copy or content writer will pick up your genuine voice, write professionally but in your ideal client’s language and always include necessary elements like a clear call to action. Plus it’s likely to be minimal in cost compared to the time you can spend working with new clients instead!

So reassess how you feel about content writing. Accept where you are. Take actions to post content that speaks to your client’s needs and your business will grow!