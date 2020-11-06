Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Consultants Need a Strong Professional Network

Professional consultants enjoy many benefits in their career choice. Consultants from every industry enjoy the autonomy to make their own schedule as well as pick and choose specific assignments. There are some potential drawbacks to consulting work. This can be a lonely business and it’s easy to become stagnant, reusing the same messages over and over again. Consultants need a strong professional network to combat such obstacles.

Getting Started

Developing a professional network is a vital step for new coaches and consultants. Professional mentors provide guidance and support during the embryonic phase of a new consulting business. When new consultants take heed to the advice of their more tenured peers, they can avoid many of the common mistakes that new coaches and consultants are vulnerable to making.

Networking Events

A strong network of like-minded professionals will produce great results. Networking events are an effective way to meet new peers as well as potential clients. All professionals, consultants in particular, need a tight group of peers that are willing to get together and brainstorm. These events are useful ways to bounce ideas off a credible sounding board.

Partnership Opportunities

A strong professional network in consulting helps boost business for all players. Customer referrals and word of mouth advertising are still among the best ways to market any business. Coaching and consulting professionals often specialize in a particular niche. When they are approached with a unique customer need, they may not be the best option for that particular challenge. However, if they have a strong network of consulting professionals to rely on, they can quickly and confidently make a usable recommendation. Likewise, consulting assignments of a large scale often require more than one professional consultant. An established network makes it easy to quickly pull from a reliable source of qualified professionals.

Honest Feedback

Honest feedback is the final reason that every consultant needs to be surrounded by a qualified network of professionals. No one is perfect, and everyone can benefit from constructive feedback. Fellow consultants and subject matter experts will lend a critical eye over materials and presentations. These simple sessions develop best practices and industry shortcuts that can save time and money on future assignments. Improvement and advancement both come with time, but regular honest feedback can definitely speed up the overall process.

    Gregg Jaclin Headshot Thrive Global

    Gregg Jaclin, Founder at JRB Consulting, LLC

    Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently owns and operates JRB Consulting, LLC., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

    Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

    As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

    What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

    Gregg Jaclin attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and continued onto Cardoza School of Law where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1995. Gregg’s time at the University of Maryland is what led him to law school. He was always interested in legal consulting! After graduation, Gregg became a partner at Anslow & Jaclin, LLP where he worked with the firm until 2013 when he joined Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. into 2017. Gregg has always focused his law practice around securities involving perverse mergers focused on U.S. based companies and foreign domiciled or operations based companies. His drive and work ethic have made him an asset to his clients. In 2017, Gregg left the firm to open his own consulting business: JRB Consulting, LLC. where he current works.

     

    While not only dedicated to his work passions, Gregg’s other passion is his wonderful family. Gregg spends a lot of time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin. Throughout his years of being a dedicated father, Gregg Jaclin had supported his children in their school and even their sports. Going so far as to be a coach for many of their sports teams. Gregg is focused on making sure that while he is dedicated to his work that he maintains a quality work-life balance so that he can spend as much time with his wife and children as possible. When they get the chance, Gregg likes to take his family on numerous vacations to places like Canada, Israel, London, and even throughout the Caribbean. Vacationing has been said to have given Gregg’s family so many ways to connect with each other while also getting to experience and learn new things. 

    When they’re not globetrotting Gregg Jaclin loves to spend time in the great outdoors, riding bikes, camping, and exploring. With his family's love for sports and competition, they love to enjoy a game of basketball, baseball, or tennis if time allows for it. Gregg’s daughter Rachel is said to be quite the daredevil with her love for roller coasters and other various intimidating adrenaline experiences. 

    Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. For more information about Gregg Jaclin, please visit his website, or find him on social media!

