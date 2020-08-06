Why Connection is Important as an Entrepreneur With Guillermo “Memo” Salinas

Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort and Guillermo “Memo” Salinas have come together to expand Belfort’s professional hiring program – Straight Line Hiring. Both parties have years of incredible experience, and Salinas’s heritage lies with a long line of transformative Mexican Businessmen – with experience in industries like law, finance, construction, e-commerce, retail and even philanthropy. Taking after his entrepreneurial legend of a great grandfather Hugo Salinas Rocha, his father Guillermo Salinas Pliego and his uncle Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Memo Salinas is backed with a wealth of applaudable resources and references, to help expand Straight Line Hiring into a global market. Memo Salinas is carrying on his family heritage and giving Mexicans an opportunity to excel as professionals, in sales more specifically. These two are changing the business world, and make an unstoppable team. Together, they plan to implement and share the Straight Line Hiring curriculum with businesses and diverse industries across the world.

Straight Line Hiring’s program – Designed by Belfort, has the ability to be adjusted to any type of business that requires a recruiting, hiring and training process. With a foolproof system in place, Straight Line Hiring contributes to any type of sales-based business by creating teams of top-producing sales people with Belfort’s leading sales training program. Historically, statistics have shown how few companies with first year salespeople typically produce diminutive profits; however, with the SLH training infrastructure, businesses are able to see quick turnaround with first year hires making notable profits.

With Belfort’s thoroughgoing hiring system in place and Memo Salinas’ background in such incredible and diverse business ventures, the pair plans to infiltrate not just Latin America, but the global economy. Coming from a historical Mexican family that radicalized the retail economy in the 1950’s with their huge retail business Grupo Elektra, Salinas plans to use Belfort’s SLH to implement into all of his areas of business. Whether in financial planning, financial advisory, construction, marketing, transportation, and even law, Salinas’ vision for a perfect recruiting, hiring and training process will manifest through Straight Line Hiring.

As the world begins paving the road to recovery after a pandemic-induced recession, Salinas and Belfort are gearing up to take over the market with Straight Line Hiring’s universal hiring program. To learn more about Guillermo Salinas and his fantastic business venture with Jordan Belfort, visit https://memosalinas.mx/