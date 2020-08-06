Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Connection is Important as an Entrepreneur With Guillermo “Memo” Salinas

Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort and Guillermo “Memo” Salinas have come together to expand Belfort’s professional hiring program – Straight Line Hiring. Both parties have years of incredible experience, and Salinas’s heritage lies with a long line of transformative Mexican Businessmen – with experience in industries like law, finance, construction, e-commerce, retail and even […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Guillermo “Memo” Salinas
Guillermo “Memo” Salinas

Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort and Guillermo “Memo” Salinas have come together to expand Belfort’s professional hiring program – Straight Line Hiring. Both parties have years of incredible experience, and Salinas’s heritage lies with a long line of transformative Mexican Businessmen – with experience in industries like law, finance, construction, e-commerce, retail and even philanthropy. Taking after his entrepreneurial legend of a great grandfather Hugo Salinas Rocha, his father Guillermo Salinas Pliego and his uncle Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Memo Salinas is backed with a wealth of applaudable resources and references, to help expand Straight Line Hiring into a global market. Memo Salinas is carrying on his family heritage and giving Mexicans an opportunity to excel as professionals, in sales more specifically. These two are changing the business world, and make an unstoppable team. Together, they plan to implement and share the Straight Line Hiring curriculum with businesses and diverse industries across the world.

Straight Line Hiring’s program – Designed by Belfort, has the ability to be adjusted to any type of business that requires a recruiting, hiring and training process. With a foolproof system in place, Straight Line Hiring contributes to any type of sales-based business by creating teams of top-producing sales people with Belfort’s leading sales training program. Historically, statistics have shown how few companies with first year salespeople typically produce diminutive profits; however, with the SLH training infrastructure, businesses are able to see quick turnaround with first year hires making notable profits.

With Belfort’s thoroughgoing hiring system in place and Memo Salinas’ background in such incredible and diverse business ventures, the pair plans to infiltrate not just Latin America, but the global economy. Coming from a historical Mexican family that radicalized the retail economy in the 1950’s with their huge retail business Grupo Elektra, Salinas plans to use Belfort’s SLH to implement into all of his areas of business. Whether in financial planning, financial advisory, construction, marketing, transportation, and even law, Salinas’ vision for a perfect recruiting, hiring and training process will manifest through Straight Line Hiring. 

As the world begins paving the road to recovery after a pandemic-induced recession, Salinas and Belfort are gearing up to take over the market with Straight Line Hiring’s universal hiring program. To learn more about Guillermo Salinas and his fantastic business venture with Jordan Belfort, visit https://memosalinas.mx/ 

    Suzie Zeng, I am a spiritual enthusiast

    I am a spiritual enthusiast and adviser on how to deal with burnout problems

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    HOW TO ENTERTAIN WITH PURPOSE

    by Jose Angel Manaiza Jr
    SVNED at 42 Siilcon Valley
    Community//

    Silicon Valley is actively Supporting Emerging Economies, like Nigeria?

    by Denise Williams
    Community//

    Female Disruptors: Zihla Salinas is shaking up the advertising agency model

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.