Why Clarity is Every Leaders Best Growth Strategy

It’s the middle of the night and you have to use the restroom. It’s pitch dark when you get up. You know your bedroom but navigating in the darkness, you stub your toe and are using choice language to describe how frustrated you are.

Just a few seconds in the darkness blinded your path to successfully accomplishing your middle-of-the-night goal.

It works the same way in our lives and business. That “darkness” takes a different form but it has the same effect. We “stub our toes” in many different ways when we lack clarity.

If your life, business, or career are not achieving explosive growth, it’s more than likely that your lack of clarity is the culprit.

There are many factors to growing as a leader but not being clear is the main cause. If you’re going to make this a year of reaching new milestones, make sure you have clarity in these three areas.

1. Clarity on why you’re building.

The idea behind leadership is appealing. You can be your own boss and set your schedule. You can generate income doing what you enjoy doing. So, you start a career or business, but you may not have a major why behind those efforts.

You look for what will make money and then get to work. After a while, things just don’t seem to be working the way you’d hoped. There was no why driving the business.

That lack of clarity hurts. Your dream should be started and built around a topic and mission you’re passionate about.

The why is your road map and the fuel to help you keep driving towards your goals. Even if you have been in business for a while, it’s important to take a step back and reconnect with your why.

Get clear on the overall strategy and not so much the tactics. With a clear main strategy, the tactical everyday pieces are easier to implement.

2. Clarity on whom you want to work with.

You’ve read more than a few articles about the need to find your niche and for good reason. You can’t reach everyone and you shouldn’t try.

You need clarity in who you help and what you help them do. A passion for wellness and a desire to teach people how to be healthier is too broad. You can niche down and teach people how to use food as fuel. It works the same way with all topics.

When you have the clarity of the niche audience you’re targeting, you can find where they are and the best way to reach them. You can talk to them in their language and use the messaging they understand and respond to.

The more you reach them and speak with the specifics of that tribe, the more your business will grow. Even in your free content, you should be demonstrating that clarity and speaking to your niche.

If you look at big brands, you’ll notice how they cater to their specific target customer base. It’s the reason high-end brands don’t have sales — that’s not what their target customers expect or respond to.

3. Clarity on your path.

In the same vein as getting clarity on your why, you should be clear on where you’re heading in your life and business — they work hand-in-hand.

If you don’t have clarity in your life goals, it will be hard to focus on building. You started and are building a business to create freedom and financial security in your life.

What does your dream life look like? What would an ideal day look like if money were no object? Let your mind visualize where this is all going. To get anywhere, you have to see what the destination looks like.

Take some time today to get clear. If you have that clarity, take some time to reconnect with the vision.

Clarity is power. Clarity can help you build successful relationships, accomplish goals, build wealth, and create your dream business. When there are 100 things to do, our focus tends to be on what needs to get done.

Change your mindset. Think like a leader. Get clarity on the strategy and how it all connects together. Then, map out the tactics and take action. You can experience explosive growth once you get clear.

Photo Credit: @joshcala on Unsplash