Why Change Is Scary and What You Can Learn From Dogs

Change is scary.

I know… I’m the first person ever to say that. Not!

That’s not exactly “BREAKING NEWS”

The reason you always hear that and it’s become ingrained into your psyche is because there’s some truth to it. It can be scary and it’s not easy. Both are facts.

But… {There’s always a but.}

It doesn’t have to be like that.

The real reason why we so easily and automatically associate change with scary is because we have a negative change-outcome relationship; it’s the default.

When did this all start?

When did we start giving change a bad rap?

I think Charles Darwin proved to us that change aka evolution, is pretty much the reason we’re all here and it’s one of the best things ever.

What you realize and take mental note of are the times when you were forced to change; the heartbreak, the loss, the addiction, the anxiety attacks; those are the things we all put into the vault of our memory.

Quick question:

Where were you on 9/11?

Pretty easy to answer right?

Another question:

Where were you on 8/11, or 4/11, or 3/11?

No clue, right?

“Change” has been put into the “no way, not going to do it, I know for a fact that will not end well no matter what” box.

But do you really know that? For a fact?

So you’re in a ton of pain, you’re overwhelmed, everything is super uncomfortable and you know you need to change, but you’re scared.

“What do you change first?”

“What’s the first step?”

“I’m just scared of the unknown.”

When it comes to growth, overcoming pain, and personal development having “fight” is basically everything.

But… {You should’ve known that was coming this time.}

There is a big difference between “fighting” something and “fighting for” something.

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”

~Buckminster Fuller

First of all; What a farcking name!!

If you try to achieve something new,

Something different,

Something better.

Your old model will not do anything for you.

That’s a lie, it will do something.

It will keep you stuck, keep you self-sabotaging, and keep you getting the same painful results.

You can’t fight with the old and also fight for the new.

Pick your fights.

That brings me to dogs.

Dogs are awesome.

We really don’t deserve dogs.

Dogs have the ultimate presence. By presence I mean being present, living in the moment. Dogs are the furthest thing from dogmatic. {Hmmmm…}

They never get attached to any result and they never spend time dwelling.

They handle change with a grace and fluidity we should all strive for.

Think about when you’re walking your dog and you decide to change direction or cross the street.

You: come this way furry friend.

Doggo: sounds great, that’s my favorite way.

No complaining.

No “but I wanted to go this way”

No fear of what’s going to happen if we go that way.

They just shift and go with it.

Doggos → All the yes.

Dogmatism → All the no.

Back to change. Think about this: How did you get to exactly where you are, at this very moment, reading this wonderful article?

By not changing anything?

I didn’t think so.

Change your relationship with change.

It’s nothing to be scared of.

That doesn’t mean it will be easy, it just means it doesn’t have to be scary.

Moral of the story.

Love dogs; don’t be dogmatic.

If something isn’t working for you, or feels crappy… stop doing it.

If something else works and feels good… do it.

Don’t be afraid of change.

Be open to change.