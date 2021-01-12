Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Calm Wins in Times of Chaos

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Free speech and a diversity of ideas are founding principles of the United States of America. 

Hate speech, inciting violence, and White supremacy are not.

I have many friends who are conservative or Republicans, and I enjoy debating ideas and having philosophical debates with them, even when I might disagree.  Right now though, there are some outliers causing huge problems for everyone of calm, moderate ideology on both sides.

Conspiracy theories are dangerous, for reasons we have all recently seen.  While debating intellectual ideas is a good thing, allowing conspiracy theories to gain momentum and run wild is a recipe for disaster.

We all want to be heard.  We all have many and varied reasons we like or dislike anything, including politics.  Today’s politics seem to be getting severe, exclusionary, divisive, and even dangerous.  I for one have been on the sad receiving end of extremely hostile, abusive, and racist comments over what I thought of as very neutral-to-a-tiny-bit-liberal posts on social media.

Does it make me not want to post anything that’s truly speaking my mind?  Yes, actually, for a second, because I am a natural, “lover, not a fighter” personality.  However, of course it won’t dissuade me.  What makes me more nervous is upsetting people I know well. 

Sure, you say, “So you’ll piss off some people, but who cares?  Their opinions are probably dumb anyway. Speak your mind.”

Maybe.  I’ll challenge you this way, however.  Is it worth causing a chasm with people you otherwise and normally enjoy spending time with?  It is worth ignoring the entirety of a person, based on political views?  Is it worth losing relationships with friends – and family?

I will argue that extreme views (White supremacy leanings, for example) are a big exception.  If I think you are against rights for anyone different than yourself, regardless of your “reasons,” we’re going to have a problem.  If you just want fewer taxes, we can talk.  If you have extreme views that ignore diversity, equity, and inclusion, then… YES, I do think it’s worth causing a chasm (maybe) because that is just not cool at all.  It will break my heart, though.  (Softy.)

Right now, a whole bunch of very decided people are causing a lot of very divisive problems. Sure, they want to be heard.  But they are saying and listening to false things.  And what they are saying is different than what many other protestors say and have protested about.  Conspiracy theories are incorrect, and not based in fact.  They are easily disproven from many sources.  (However, to conspiracy theorists, facts don’t matter; only angry feelings.) 

If you’re protesting real, provable things, it’s easier to listen.  It’s also easier for the world to listen and not rise up in horror.  A good question to ask about your rebellion is: is the entire world as well as the United States *not* on your side?  Is the entire world horrified by your actions?  Then, perhaps you are on the very wrong side of history.

Because the entire world and the United States *was* on the side of protesting other things, at other times.  The entire globe has supported some movements.  The entire globe has welcomed some change.

What is the difference?  Love versus hate.  Equity versus exclusion.  Inviting people in to be part of a movement that helps all vs. inciting people to be part of a movement that excludes most.  Reality vs. conspiracy theories.  Positive things versus hateful things.

Take a poll.  If 99% of the world loves and appreciates and cheers your protests, you are probably doing a good thing.  If 99% of the world hates and disapproves of your protest:  Maybe consider adjusting your stance.

Food for thought.

    Amy Neumann, Tech for Impact | #blockchain #AI #inclusion | Speaker | Author | Nonprofit Founder | Entrepreneur | Good + Tech = #changetheworld at Resourceful Nonprofit, Technology Inclusion, Good Plus Tech

    Amy Neumann is a social good and technology fanatic who has been creating positive change for over two decades.  With a focus on blockchain and AI, she is a social impact entrepreneur who founded a startup nonprofit called Resourceful Nonprofit - formerly Free Tech for Nonprofits (and its subsidiary, Technology Inclusion) to help nonprofits do more of their important work faster while being inclusive as well as proactive about diversity and equity.  She is also CEO and principal of the social enterprise consultancy, Good Plus Tech, with a focus on leveraging emerging technologies and smart communication strategies to solve global social impact challenges.

    Amy speaks often, at places like Dell’s Social Innovation Conference, ASU’s Sustainability Conference, NTEN events, Blockland Solutions, nonprofit events, and universities.  She is widely published, including as a contributor to Forbes, an author of PR News’ Crisis Management Guidebook, and a columnist for the Huffington Post.  Because she can’t get enough of innovative world-changers, Amy also publishes on her passion project site, CharityIdeas.org.

    Amy’s 2018 Simon & Schuster book, “Simple Acts to Change the World: 500 Ways to Make a Difference,” is a tribute to the many great ideas she’s discovered on the topics of social good, social justice, equity, technology for good, and volunteering through her work and philanthropy.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

