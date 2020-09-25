Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Burnout is On the Rise Among Mental Health Professionals

Therapists are more familiar with burnout than most. As this mental health struggle grows alongside stressful work changes, more and more therapists are guiding their patients through the process of healing. But how many mental health professionals are dealing with burnout themselves? It’s often ill-advised to pathologize or diagnose yourself in this profession, but recognizing […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Ryan Bufton TG Header

Therapists are more familiar with burnout than most. As this mental health struggle grows alongside stressful work changes, more and more therapists are guiding their patients through the process of healing. But how many mental health professionals are dealing with burnout themselves?

It’s often ill-advised to pathologize or diagnose yourself in this profession, but recognizing the struggle is important for continuing to help others.

Why Are Mental Health Professionals At Risk?

‘Psychic Poisoning’

Carl Jung, the notable psychologist he was, recognized that psychologists and therapists were at higher risk of mental stress and fatigue. This is due to the nature of being in close contact with patients that are in pain, grieving, or traumatized. He believed that mental health professionals can be ‘infected’ with their patient’s struggles – a so-called ‘psychic poisoning.’

‘Vicarious Trauma’

Connected to this, those who focus their work on trauma-informed treatment can experience ‘vicarious traumatization.’ This is the result of empathic engagement with the traumatic material connected to patients. Being empathic and sympathetic is important in therapy, but can pose its own unique risks to the professional

Being Built-up or Knocked Down

When receiving mental health treatment, many patients develop a complicated relationship with their therapist. Some find themselves elevating the therapist on a pedestal – while others vilify or resent the presence. Others erratically bounce between these feelings. This can be stressful and difficult to manage for the therapist, causing doubts or mental stress.

Recovery Isn’t Linear

Therapy isn’t a profession with a clear finish line. Being mentally healthy is a long, often never-ending process. This can be discouraging to many in the field, and be a cause of frustration for both patient and therapist.

These are just a few of the major difficulties that mental health professionals face. These are difficult to manage and can cause them to be more at risk of experiencing burnout. But this is not a definite result of the profession by any means. Therapists are well-versed in major methods to avoid burnout, but as a refresher:

  • Take regular vacations, and find healthy ways to disconnect from your work.
  • Utilize professional, support, or other groups that can help you find consultation.
  • Find your passion for work again, or perhaps reevaluate your reasons for working.
  • Maintain a healthy work-life balance

For many, burnout seems unavoidable. For others, it can come out of nowhere. But whether you see yourself as vulnerable or not, every mental health professional should practice what they preach.

Ryan Bufton TG profile

Ryan Bufton, Psychotherapist-in-training and Social Worker at Independent

Ryan Bufton is an experienced Milwaukee-based psychotherapist-in-training and social worker. He has lived a life with dedication and compassion for those who struggle with mental health, and has found these traits have provided him with a vigorous career. As a master's degree holder, he has deeply delved into the study of psychology, sociology, and trauma counseling. His career roles have been largely within the city of Milwaukee, where he has earned a good reputation for his interest in improving the mental health options available to those around him. Today, he has been responsible for many aspects of mental health care, including diagnoses and care, applied behavioral therapy, case management, and many more aspects of mental health management.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

What Is a Therapist [Psychotherapist]? – The Complete Definition

by Joseph Rauch
Well-Being//

You're Not Alone: Even Famous People Struggle with Mental Illness

by Talkspace
Community//

Technology Might Be the Answer to Mental Health Crisis

by Samantha Lile

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.