“Why Boundaries Are Everything.” With Tyler Gallagher & Jenay Rose

BOUNDARIES ARE EVERYTHING. Set expectations, or agreements with everyone: your team members, contractors, clients, even your significant others. It’s a win win for everyone when they know when they can reach you, expect a response, etc. Without boundaries, you’ll give someone an inch, and they will take 300 miles. You’ll be headed straight for burnout and a kitchen floor breakdown with drained adrenals… trust me.

As part of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenay Rose.

Jenay Rose, aka Namaste Jenay, is a leading voice of the soulpreneur generation. Jenay is also a podcast host (the soulreneur show) who influses the “woo” and the “do” teaching impact-driven women how to start and scale their own online ventures.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Seven days before my 27th birthday I was working for one of the biggest brands in the world, finally finding some success at a corporate job but I was miserable. Prior to this job, I was fired from basically ever job I ever had after six months. I was sick and tired of pleasing everyone else around me, only to become increasingly more anxious and depressed… so on that day, I looked myself in the mirror and said: “Jenay this is it. You can stay and committ to this life, or go try and figure it out.” I quit that day and never looked back. This was in March 2017, everyone I knew called me crazy. My parents were horrified! But for the first time, I cried tears of happiness, feeling like the world was my oyster and no one else would ever be able to tell me I wasn’t good enough, I had too many ideas, or I was expendable. I became a 500hr Registered Yoga Teacher and ran around Los Angeles making ends meat, but in love with the modality that saved my life in dark times. But quickly, I realized that wasn’t going to pay the bills. I began showing up daily on Instagram to track my progress, and quickly ammassed 20,000 followers. This naturally led me to share the mindset shifts and progress I had made mastering my emotions, and I became a Transformational Life Coach. On 11/18/18, I launched my first group coaching program for women called Your Own Healing, and made $18,000… in three weeks. That’s when I knew I was onto something! The next thing I knew, women from all around the world were asking me if I could teach them how to grow their social media and become a coach online. Now just one year later, I am one of the leading online business mentors for impact-driven women and have built a half a million dollar business… with a team of five… on Instagram. I always knew I wanted to help people, but everyday I surpass my own expectation of what a dream can be.

Can you share one of the major challenges you encountered when first leading the company? What lesson did you learn from that?

A major challenge when growing a business so fast is catching up to that growth with your own abilities, understanding and managerial capacity. A lesson that has continued to come up from me in this past year of incredibly dirty, messy action has been the willingness to ask for help. Entrepreneurs can be forceful and larger than life (myself included… I’m a Ram and a Chinese year of the Horse, so I’m the definition of a work hourse), but when it comes to asking for help (or hiring help) it’s something that did not come naturally at all.

This has been an incredibly expanding experience for me: finding good people, learning to manage not just “boss”, hiring and firing, being cheated or flaked on, learning to support people and their real life needs, being responsible for someone elses livelihood. It’s a major responsibility (especially for a brand newpreneur under 30 like me!!!), but the amount of growth I’ve experienced through this has been softening and eye-opening. My one pece of advice here would be to have compassion, but also very clear boundaries like KPI’s (key performance indicators) and SOP’s (standard operating procedures). And your first hire should be a project manager who can be the funnel, so you work with one person directly and that person handles everyone underneath them. Pro tip!

What are some of the factors that you believe led to your eventual success?

Truly, the incessant desire to succeed, no matter what it took. Grit. Willingness to fail and try again. Passion to serve and help others. It really does all boil down to how much you want it, and how long you are willing to wait to have it. So many people would try once, fail and quit. But entrepreneurs are cut from another cloth. Every time I failed, or something went wrong, I went in deeper, I committed further — and that’s why I will be incredibly successful in the end. I also am obsessed with my work of helping people!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO”? Please share a story or example for each.

Be willing to look stupid. I accredit so much of my success to my willingness to look stupid. When I got my first internship in college, it was for a non-existent startup called Dollar Shave Club. When I told my parents, they said “Are you crazy? You’re a cute college kid, why are you going to work for some random man at a men’s razor company?” I was willing to look stupid… and a few years later DSC was sold for 1 BILLION dollars. It’s the same as when I quit my job, literally everyone I knew called me crazy, but I surprassed all odds because I didn’t care if I looked stupid, you have to be willing to look silly and let go of caring about “what other people will think” to chase your dreams and actually achieve them. And now those same people who called me crazy, ask me how I did it! Permission to Pivot: When you put your client first, and your product / offer second (which is another huge key), you have to give yourself permission to pivot. If something isn’t working, don’t sink your whole ship just to keep the idea afloat. I started as a yoga teacher, then to an online yoga “influencer”, where I pivoted to an online life coach, then again to an online business coach and top-rated podcast host. Giving yourself creative freedom to pivot is massively important. You want to build a business you love, not one you resent. As your skill set develops, your passions will expand and your desire to teach might shift. Delegate ASAP: Like the old African Proverb says, “if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” The day you can afford to delegate — even if it’s an hourly contractor through upwork — do it. Identify what is your zone of genius (copywriting, content creation, sales, social strategy, planning, etc) and delegate the rest! This will create more freedom in your business, which is invaluable. Growing a team isn’t always easy, but it’s worthwhile. Hire slow, fire fast. Stay in your own lane — when you’re first starting out, clarity is everything. Even if you’re not sure what you want to do or who for, if you can stay on one modality or one platform your chances of success skyrocket. Focus on Instagram or Facebook. Focus on email lists or webinars. Focus on passive income products or live coaching offers. See the pattern? Become the EXPERT at what you do, and then worry about expanding. When you try to do everything at once (like most new entrepreneurs) you’ll come down with shiny object syndrome: meaning you will focus on things that don’t really matter. So what matters? STREAMS OF REVENUE. PROFIT. Focus on what can make you money, then expand from there. This is how I was able to scale so quickly. My mastermind program (Goddess Boss Mastermind) has become a “cash cow” for my business because I continue to improve upon it and make it better and better — so my students get incredible results, most of them lay the foundation for a 6 figure business in just 90 days. The ROI on that is incredible for them, so it continues to sell more and more easily. I didn’t focus on a fancy website or an overpriced xyz… I stayed in my lane. I found what worked and I have focused on making it work more effortlessly since!!!! You will work more as an entrepreneur than you ever did as an employee. Now this might not come as a total shock to you… but when you have no dependency, no one to mail you a nice little check every other week, it’s ALL up to you. In the same regard, it’s all up to you! It’s both a pro… and a motivator. When you are the reason whether you survive or starve, you get resourceful, you work harder and smarter, you expand your capacity to do more work than you ever thought possible. And even when it sucks, even when it’s really tiring and lonely, you will love it. You will become good at so many things. You’ll learn how little you really do know… and how much you are skillful at. Every overnight success takes ten years in the making, and your passion, your business, your venture is no different. Entrepreneurship is for the visionaries and those who don’t scare easily. But as long as you follow that vision, you will create something to be proud of.

What advice would you give to your colleagues to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

BOUNDARIES ARE EVERYTHING. Set expectations, or agreements with everyone: your team members, contractors, clients, even your significant others. It’s a win win for everyone when they know when they can reach you, expect a response, etc. Without boundaries, you’ll give someone an inch, and they will take 300 miles. You’ll be headed straight for burnout and a kitchen floor breakdown with drained adrenals… trust me.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Definitely my husband for always believing in me. Two weeks after I launched my first group program online, we got married. Then we moved into a new rental house (doubling our spend), and a few months later he lost his job. He could’ve begged me to go find a more steady job to ensure we’d be able to keep our $4,000 a month rent (not to mention two cars, etc)… but he didn’t. He saw the fire in my eyes and supported me when I said “I’ll never get another job again, but I promise I’ll make enough for the two of us.” Oh, and of course my dog who lays at my feet under every client session, podcast recording, and ten hour days in the office.

What are some of the goals you still have and are working to accomplish, both personally and professionally?

2020 is going to be a year or automation for the Namaste Jenay empire! I am creating effortlessness in my business now so that it can grow with me working half the amount I’m working now. Five hours a day and seven figures is what we’re building for 2020. Personally, I’d love to take on more speaking engagements and even product a life event in LA for young female entrepreneurs interested in the online space. I love sharing every bit of knowledge I’ve learned and empowering women to create an abundant income for themselves, using their gifts.

What do you hope to leave as your lasting legacy?

I want to teach one million women how to make money online doing what they love.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would enhance people’s lives in some way, what would it be? You never know what your idea can trigger!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can find me everyday on Instagram @namastejenay

www.instagram.com/namastejenay

And be sure to listen to the podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/align-your-life-podcast/id1451375972 🡪 We have recently rebranded to the Soulpreneur show, so if this link doesn’t work be sure to check there!!