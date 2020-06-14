Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Bikers Protest Social Injustice Now

Many feel a call to action

By

It’s been busy in New York City on the streets and in the press. There are many rallies and protests and it is difficult to track. One that my colleague participated in and shared with me is the “Bikers” protest. Bikers journeyed from Brooklyn to Manhattan’s Central Park protesting against racism and police brutality chanting, “Black lives Matter.” 

It is difficult to imagine that days ago the streets (and parks) were empty and everyone was “sheltered-in-place”. Now, in one of the most densely populated cities in the world, everyone is out and outraged. We see and hear diverse voices in the struggle for social justice and socioeconomic opportunity. After being inside and silent through the pandemic many feel the call to action, a call to do something, so now they drive, ride, or walk to demonstrate that silence is no longer acceptable.

Ride on bikers, ride.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Meet A Fierce and Fearless Activist Ready To Take on Donald Trump!

by J.D. Myall
Photo by Koshu Kunii on Unsplash
Community//

White Allies, Please Use Your Privilege

by Severina Ware
Community//

Stand against inequality and injustice –

by Dr Deb Roberts

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.