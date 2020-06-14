Why Bikers Protest Social Injustice Now

It’s been busy in New York City on the streets and in the press. There are many rallies and protests and it is difficult to track. One that my colleague participated in and shared with me is the “Bikers” protest. Bikers journeyed from Brooklyn to Manhattan’s Central Park protesting against racism and police brutality chanting, “Black lives Matter.”

It is difficult to imagine that days ago the streets (and parks) were empty and everyone was “sheltered-in-place”. Now, in one of the most densely populated cities in the world, everyone is out and outraged. We see and hear diverse voices in the struggle for social justice and socioeconomic opportunity. After being inside and silent through the pandemic many feel the call to action, a call to do something, so now they drive, ride, or walk to demonstrate that silence is no longer acceptable.