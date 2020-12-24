Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Big Wins Are Dictated by Our Small, Habitual Choices Everyday with John Lajara

We all get the same 24-hours every single day. How we choose to utilize our time is up to us. Some people choose to develop new habits, invest in their health, and advance their opportunities. Other people choose to remain stagnant and wish for a change they aren’t willing to facilitate. At the end of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We all get the same 24-hours every single day. How we choose to utilize our time is up to us. Some people choose to develop new habits, invest in their health, and advance their opportunities. Other people choose to remain stagnant and wish for a change they aren’t willing to facilitate. At the end of the day, how we use each and every minute defines the type of person we are perceived to be.

It’s easy to sit back and observe the ‘big public wins’ we see from people, celebrities, and CEOs, proclaiming that they merely “got lucky.” In reality, these big wins were the result of small, habitual steps that these people chose to pursue on a daily basis. In fact, 40% of everything that we do on a daily basis is habitual. That means, without consciously thinking about it, we do nearly the same thing every single day. That thing could be waking up early, or sleeping in too late; eating a healthy breakfast or skipping breakfast; going to the gym or sitting in the same seat all day.

Over time, these habits add up. The person who wakes up early, eats a healthy breakfast, and makes time for fitness is going to be more successful than the person who sleeps in and never leaves their couch. The person choosing physical fitness is packed with more energy, is more likely to sleep soundly at night, and is more likely able to process their stress and emotions with ease.

Wow! And that’s related to making just one habitual choice each day: fitness. . Imagine what is possible when you’re aware of every single habit that comprises your time?

See Habits in a New Way

We often associate boring things like brushing our teeth or cleaning our clothes with habits. In reality, habits are incremental steps that you do to reach your goal. They’re the building blocks of your future, the foundation of your home. It is essential to develop the right ones to make all of your goals and dreams a reality. Without the right foundation, your home will collapse in on itself, tearing down everything else you have done along the way.

It starts with a conscious decision to choose productive habits. “You don’t have to crash course yourself all at once. Choosing a winning mindset, positivity, early mornings, and healthy food is a good place to start,” says John Lajara, a real estate industry veteran and co-founder of MAKRO Fitness and Nutrition. 

Attributing his success thus far as both a renowned real estate expert, as well as a fitness guru and coach, Lajara states it all starts with the small choices he makes the second he wakes up. 

“The moment we open our eyes, we’re faced with choices. Do we lay in bed longer, or do we get up? If we choose to get up, we now have more time to meet our daily goals. It’s as simple as that,” says Lajara.

In 2019-2020, Lajara was named to “America’s Top 100 Agents” and was the Top 10 Realtors in all NY & #1 Hispanic Realtor in Downstate NY. He says it’s all a result of something as mundane and ‘unnoticed’ as his habitual routine. 

Lajara concluded by challenging people everywhere to reflect on their habits today. Where can changes be made? 
To read more about Lajara’s success and background as a real estate agent and manager, visit https://www.zillow.com/profile/JohnCLajara.

    Daniel Kiani

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wonder//

    Why ‘Loving Yourself” Is Actually Terrible Advice

    by Amy Chan
    seminar full audience
    Community//

    A daily dose of personal development to build self-confidence.

    by Danny Greeves
    Community//

    The Secret to Success Starts with Effective Habits and Leadership

    by Imran Tariq

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.