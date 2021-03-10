Why Being Alone is Something We Should Make Peace With.

There is a very prevalent misconception that if you send time alone then it means that you’re a loner or you’re disturbed, maybe even rude. If you are at the top of your social interaction game then its good but of you choose to spend time with yourself? Not cool, right?

Well, psychology says otherwise and her are some reasons why:

It helps regulate your emotions

You may find yourself being easily irritated by things that shouldn’t matter, because you’re most likely experiencing a sensory overload. What is a sensory overload? This is when your senses are exposed to more stimuli than your brain can process and sort in that moment itself. This can be because of too many conversations going on around you, a work overload, loud noises or even bright lights, for example at your seasonal desi weddings. So when this happens, you need to find time alone or else you’ll experience an unregulated outburst of emotion.

Even if not for something a sensory overload, you need sometime in day to sort out your thoughts. Give your mind a breather unless you want to bothered and stressed by every little detail of your day.

2. Allows you to rediscover and reconnect with yourself

Being alone means that you have more time to think about what you like, dislike, want or require. Often when we are surrounded by people we are so occupied with socializing or working with them that we don’t realize our own wants and needs, which is why we need time by yourself to do that. If you don’t do that then perhaps you want ever know of your passions and choices and capabilities.

“Cultivating this sense of being alone and making the choice to be alone can help you to develop who you are, your sense of self, and what your true interests are,” Dr. Grice said.

Some studies even show that those who spends time by themselves are less likely to be very self-conscious.

3. Improve mental health

Not only are the previously discussed both points essential to look out for and build yourself but they are also key points to improve your mental health. Keeping up with many responsibilities like work, education, maintaining a healthy relationship with your family and also looking out for yourself can often cause stress and anxiety to take refuge in our minds. Making out time for yourself in such conditions can do wonders in not only regulating your mental health but also improving it.

Time is limited, so we must look for the best ways to spend it, and what better way to spend your limited time than to explore the vast expanse of your mind and soul and then decorate your skies with stars and fairylight?