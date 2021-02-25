Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Athletes Should Practice Mindfulness Daily

Ted Soppet on the benefits of mindfulness for athletes.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you’re an athlete, practicing mindfulness should be part of your daily routine. Mindfulness has several benefits for athletes — on and off the field. Here are four of the top reasons why athletes of all levels should make practicing mindfulness a priority.

  1. Mindfulness reduces sports-related anxiety

Becoming more mindful can greatly reduce sport anxiety. When you are more mindful, you are more aware of your emotions and your stressors and you are more able to react in a healthy manner. Mindfulness can also help you to control your breathing. With practice, these skills will help you to remain calm, even in stressful situations. 

  1. Mindfulness can improve athletic performance

Have you heard some people say that sports are 90 percent mental and only 10 percent physical? If you are an athlete, you probably recognize the importance of your mindset during games. This fact is why mindfulness is particularly beneficial for athletes. Think of practicing mindfulness as athletic training for your mind. Just as your body requires practice, your mind does too. Spend time every day developing your mind and you will soon see the results of your training reflected on the field. 

  1. Mindfulness can improve your focus

Another benefit of mindfulness is the ability to focus more easily. Our modern world is so full of distractions that most of us are chronically unfocused. Many people find that focusing on one thing for an extended period is incredibly difficult, which is why mindfulness training is useful. Training your mind a little bit every day will help you ignore distractions, improving your focus on the field and ultimately improving your game. 

  1. Mindfulness has benefits off the field, too

Lastly, athletes should practice mindfulness because it has plenty of benefits off the field as well. Do you want to be more present in your daily life? Or pay better attention to the people around you? Mindfulness training can go a long way in improving your relationships, your stress management, your health, your sleep habits, and more! Mindfulness will also help you to deal with and adapt to unexpected challenges, whether they’re in your sport or in your personal life.

    Ted Soppet, Fixed Income Headhunter at Odin Partners Asia

    Meet Ted Soppet, a skilled young professional in Hong Kong who is working with an executive search firm - Odin Partners Asia - as a Fixed Income Headhunter. Having been in his current role for more than two years, Ted previously worked for nearly seven years as a consultant with Cazar Search.

    Ted is well-educated and has built experience throughout his career. After graduating from Bloxham School in Oxfordshire, UK - where he studied French, Spanish, Politics, and Business Studies - Ted Soppet enrolled at Leeds Metropolitan University in Leeds, UK, in 2010 where he studied French and International Relations, earning his Bachelor of Arts Degree. While studying at Leeds, Ted also enrolled at Université Blaise Pascal in Clermont-Ferrand, France, where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in International Business.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mona Pretorius de Lacey of RAWR Strength: “Be kind to yourselves”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    5 Takeaways for Athletes from “The Mindful Athlete” by George Mumford

    by Olivier Poirier-Leroy
    Community//

    “Make a conscious decision to move your body every day.” With Beau Henderson & Anita Barbero

    by Beau Henderson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.