Why Artdeco Could Be a Game Changer for the NFT Marketplace

When you hear of the term NFT, what comes to mind? I will begin this article, by explaining in simple terms the meaning of the term NFT. An NFT is basically a collectible digital asset, which holds value as a form of digital currency and as a form of art or culture. Much like art is seen as a value-holding investment, now so are NFTs. You may want to ask how?

Now, let me break down the term further. NFT actually stands for non-fungible token. A digital token that is a type of digital currency, much like Bitcoin or Ethereum. But unlike a standard coin in the block chain, a NFT is unique and cannot be exchanged this is why it is referred to as non-fungible.

I believe the brief description has given a brief but comprehensive insight into the meaning of NFT. Now to interest you the more, what if I tell you that you can become an owner of something truly unique, extremely valuable, artistic and digital? That thing will be tokenized and no one will be able to steal or forge it. It sounds interesting and kind of fictional, right? And yet, it is already real! All you need is a NFT (non-fungible token) and a special marketplace where this specific exchange can take place.

Digital images, photographs, 3D models, podcasts, music, texts, video content or even unique domains all these things can be turned into an NFT and auctioned off on marketplaces. One of such market places is ARTDECO.

You might want to ask, what is ARTDECO all about and what makes this particular market place any different from others. Now, it might interest you to know that ARTDECO is a unique marketplace that is on a mission to link sellers (typically content creators such as digital artists, model creators or meme makers) with buyers who can select pieces they wish to purchase. Sounds interesting right?

This is an Elon Musk inspired community which will enable people own the platform’s digital currency known as ARTDECO.. By owning ARTDECO tokens, users can vote on proposals that affect the platform, moderate creators and curate featured artwork.