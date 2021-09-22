Why are youth creating jobs?

Meet Billy Fetzner. His grandfather worked for IBM for 30 years His mother worked for IBM for 17 years. His elder brother is in cyber security and his younger brother is a civil engineer. While Billy has a rich legacy of job stability surrounding him, he chooses a different path. The longest time Billy has been on any job is 18 months. Why?

From the time he was in kindergarten he wanted to be a marine biologist. He studied. He earned a MS degree in biology but at the end of his educational pursuits there were no jobs – the field was very competitive and Billy’s dream required a pivot. Billy started teaching tech at an elementary school, then science to 5th graders. Finally, Covid 19 lead him to the opportunity to be a data analyst which he says, “pays the bills”.

Less than a year ago, Billy continued to seek his passion of environmental sustainability by supporting other companies because he wants to have an impact on what the future world will look like. Three years from now Billy’s goal is to help many green businesses thrive. “Nobody else will give me happiness — I needed to find my way — the only way was to do it myself as a virtual business — it was accessible — I wish I had done it ten years ago!