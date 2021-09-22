Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why are youth creating jobs?

Because they want to create a better choice

By

Meet Billy Fetzner. His grandfather worked for IBM for 30 years His mother worked for IBM for 17 years. His elder brother is in cyber security and his younger brother is a civil engineer. While Billy has a rich legacy of job stability surrounding him, he chooses a different path. The longest time Billy has been on any job is 18 months. Why?

From the time he was in kindergarten he wanted to be a marine biologist. He studied. He earned a MS degree in biology but at the end of his educational pursuits there were no jobs – the field was very competitive and Billy’s dream required a pivot. Billy started teaching tech at an elementary school, then science to 5th graders. Finally, Covid 19 lead him to the opportunity to be a data analyst which he says, “pays the bills”.

Less than a year ago, Billy continued to seek his passion of environmental sustainability by supporting other companies because he wants to have an impact on what the future world will look like. Three years from now Billy’s goal is to help many green businesses thrive. “Nobody else will give me happiness — I needed to find my way — the only way was to do it myself as a virtual business — it was accessible — I wish I had done it ten years ago!

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

