Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

WHY ARE YOU DOING THAT ANYWAY?

What's your why?

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Story time

Me & Ed. Photo credit: The Amazing Bailey Ryan

Today, I want to share a story with you—one that I think you’ll find very relatable.

Creating anything from nothing is HARD. When I decided to create my full time life coaching business, it was a major life style change for me. (Read- “hardest thing I’ve ever done.”) Though I have reinvented myself repeatedly in my life and I know it takes time, tenacity and grit to start something new, frustration with learning new processes, managing technology, and staying in the creative flow are all like a series of summer popup storms thwarting the joy of splashing in the pool.

It would be easier to give up. LOTS EASIER and when things kept going wrong, the voice in my head would whine sneeringly, “Why are you doing this anyway?” Which inevitably caused stalling and hand wringing as the question whirled into other equally niggling thoughts, shackling my energy, making the processes even harder, pushing my goal farther away. All the second guessing was a huge drain and time suck. As those defeating thoughts beat up my will, imposter syndrome set in and I was unable to create anything. It felt like a total dead end.

Befriending the sneering whiner within. In my meditation time I realized, that “sneering whiner within,” was a part of me, like it or not. That squeaky wheel finally got the grease, once I decided to answer the question instead of allowing it to bully me into stuck-ness, and everything changed. When “Why are you doing this anyway?” would complain it’s way into my thoughts, with a compassionate, smile, I remembered my why and answered, “To help people keep creativity, connection and gratitude flowing in themselves and in the world. To help people to heal the disconnect between body, mind and spirit, to guide people through reinventing themselves, to inspire people to see the way through frustration with feeling stuck creatively, in dead end jobs, dead end relationships, dead end thoughts…To help lots and lots of people.”

Turns out that whining, questioning part of me led me back to my why. 

Do you have an inner whiner? Talk back honestly, compassionately, courageously.  No stalling. No staying stuck. Get in the flow and create what is in your heart, the life you’ve imagined, your dream job, your dream relationship. It’s waiting for you there when you transform your inner whiner into your inner guide.  : ) 

Want a compassionate, creative companion to help? Contact me. It is my specialty.

https://loribisserlifecoaching.as.me/

    Lori Bisser, Life Coach, Yoga and Mindfulness teacher, ERYT 300 at loribisser.com

    With a lifelong love of experiential learning, Lori has reinvented herself several times, while moving through life studying psychology, and fashion design, to working in cosmetology & real estate, moving beneath the surface was a natural desire to help people transform their lives. When she found yoga, it launched her into an independent study of contemplation, meditation and mindfulness in order to help others discover waking up to their own unique experience. Yoga is a discipline that goes far beyond what you see, asana or “poses” are just the surface of the practice. She has earned the designation of YACEP, as a yoga alliance continuing education provider. Yoga Alliance designations of 200 ERYT and 500 ERYT were achieved through a course of study with the New Day Yoga school in Georgia because of their emphasis on contemplation as a tool to be in relationship with God. Prenatal yoga training in Asheville NC, continuing ed with Baptiste, Childlight yoga, and numerous silent meditation retreats drew her to undertake a program in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Martha Beck Life Coach Training and the pursuit of Master Life Coach certification have broadened her scope to round out her offerings, from private coaching, group coaching, and public speaking, to retreats, workshops, seminars and weekly yoga classes. Understanding better each day, how to guide people toward whole and happy lives is her heart’s desire.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Processes Saved My Career (and My Fingers)

    by Amanda Greenwood
    Community//

    Hi! I’m McCall and I’m an Imposter

    by McCall Dempsey
    Community//

    Cade Ford of Life of Luxury VR: “Finding Myself”

    by Jerome Knyszewski
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.