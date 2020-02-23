Why are Plastic Wastes so Dangerous for Nature and Health?

The positive uses of plastics may have shadowed the dangers it poses in the last century. However, in the past few decades, there have been rapidly growing concerns about the dangers it inflicts to the environment. Set aside the beautiful plastic food and material packages and you’ll realize how problematic plastic wastes are to the natural environment as well as human health.

Currently, plastics bags are almost everywhere. With a quick disregard for the environment and overall health, it’s easy to find plastic packages or materials at the grocery store, by the lake or ocean shores, along the streets or roads, over spilling from landfills and even within deep waters. Unfortunately, plastics have gradually become part of us.

With all the challenges it poses to both the environment, animals’ and humans’ health, business members alongside federal state regulations have called for collaboration in ensuring a range of corrective actions not limited to considering re-fills, improved packaging design and optimizing recycling through effective services such as skip hire. Many cities globally have totally banned or enforced restrictions on the usage of plastics.

Reasons Why Plastics Should be Banned

Here are the reasons why plastics are dangerous.

Plastics are made mostly from non-renewable sources that highly contribute to climate change

Plastic bags do not degrade. If not eliminated, they end up just being moved from one environment to another.

They are equally harmful to wildlife, marine life and humans. When an animal consumes a plastic bag, it congests the digestive system ultimately leading to death. Some birds have been entangled in skip bag plastics. Plastics also harbor harmful chemicals that may contribute to disrupting the normal functioning of hormones.

Plastics are just stubborn to clean or remove from the environment.

They are not easy to recycle. The actual recycling rate for plastics is around 5%.

Problematic and Unnecessary Plastics

Problematic or unnecessary plastics are those that are avoidable, hamper the recycling process and pollutes the environment. They are mainly single-use plastic items whose consumption can be shunned through elimination, reuse or replacement. Plastic items that, after consumption, do not enter recycling or composting systems are highly regarded as problematic.

Solving these plastic problems calls for effort and collaboration from all businesses and regulations to inculcate a range of actions to limit or eliminate them. Another vital element in this regard is users’ motivation to promote proper handling and recycling of plastic wastes. This will significantly contribute to keeping in check the ever-burgeoning threat of global warming.

Problematic Plastics Targeted for Elimination

19 plastic items being actively investigated by Pact members for further actions. For each item, members will develop and adopt solutions to address issues related to if they are avoidable, reusable or can be redesigned. Part of the items’ list includes single-use drink bottles, a range of flexible plastics and films in everyday use, and non-detectable black plastic packaging which doesn’t get picked up in the recycling process.

The eight problematic plastics to be eliminated before the end of 2020 include: