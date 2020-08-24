Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why And How You Should Take Care Of Your Body And Health

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
The well-being of a person is the most important aspect of his life. They say that if you have health, you have everything. By health, they mean all three systems that exist within the human body including physical, mental, and emotional health. It is proven that all three of these systems are interconnected and work in sync. Even if one gets disturbed, the whole system gets unbalanced.

Health problems ranging from minor to major ones can affect our daily lifestyle as well as our mood in various ways. A good example can be when someone experiences a migraine; it takes a toll on his spirit and effects his ability to enjoy things or even focus on them. It potentially makes him irritated or restless, and all that he requires at that point is a way to get rid of it. This is how we see that physical health can have connections with emotional health, as well. There are specific ways in which physical health of the body, as well as general well-being, can be taken care of to align our life and daily rituals properly.

Poor health habits can contribute to a shallow lifestyle and condition. There are many things in life that we irrelevantly stress about and once we stop doing that, we notice a significant difference in the way we operate in our day to day lives. There is also additional stress that arises from having poor health.

This combined stress can lead to serious conditions, physically and mentally, not only for the short-term but in the long run as well.

The good thing is that it is never too late and there are certain additions that can be done in life to improve those states.

Eating healthy for the betterment of yourself

“What you eat is what you are.” This quote is not only applicable in terms of being physically fit but also applies to your mental health as well. Being close to nature and consuming foods that are great for internal health as well as mental health boosts up the capacity to think and think better. Eating healthy not only improves the immune system for the body’s ability to fight off diseases but also increases energy levels to the point where productivity gets enhanced.

It is important to endorse all the nutrients into the diet as well as introduce herbal teas like green tea and Super Green Malay Kratom but the proper functioning of organs and the system. These herbs contain powerful alkaloids and biological compounds that are beneficial for the overall health.

Sleeping on time for all the right reasons

This is one point that can never properly be stressed upon. There is a reason why nature has created a balance between day and night. It is important to understand why night time is created for sleep and day time for work. During the night, from 11pm-3am all the organs of the body repair themselves from the wear and tear that goes on throughout the day and prepare themselves for the upcoming day. It is a way of replenishing the energy that was consumed during day time. According to GuidancePA.com, Sleeping for a minimum 8 hours at night is essentially important to maintain a good health.

It is scientifically proven that people who take a good night time’s sleep are more fruitful in their work as compared to people who sleep in the day.

It is salient to commit yourself to a good night time sleep for all the right reasons. This sleep makes you mentally sharp and eligible to do better work as well as less prone to symptoms of stress and anxiety.

    Jennifer Kurtz

