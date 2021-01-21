Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Achieving Your Dreams Probably Won’t Make You Happy

We all have great desires. For some, this mile is quite rich and famous. For others, it is the publication of a book by miles. However, medical studies take a look at what we need that is not best for us. A scientific concept known as progress theory suggests that people have more leisure time […]

Finding Happiness And Confidence

We all have great desires. For some, this mile is quite rich and famous. For others, it is the publication of a book by miles. However, medical studies take a look at what we need that is not best for us.

A scientific concept known as progress theory suggests that people have more leisure time than incremental steps that they happily reach a goal toward a goal. Once a person achieves a greater fulfillment, they regularly leave with the question, “Now what?”

These stories of hard work are almost complete after spectacular fulfillment. Buzz Aldrin, the second man to land on the moon, battled with gloom and alcohol after serving the greatest purpose of our time. Child actor Macaulay Culkin fought drug dependence and was eventually arrested for possession as an adult. Whitney Houston also had stardom at the young age of 22, and battled an addiction and alcohol addiction for the rest of her life.

These are more serious examples on, but studies have shown that achieving their desires even without problems can result in a feeling of vacancy and dissatisfaction. After studying about 12,000 diary entries of 238 employees, researchers at Harvard’s School of Business, Amabile and Kramer, found that humans are happiest when they are taking small steps towards important dreams.

    Shailesh Rana

    My Name Is Shailesh Rana i am founder of Tech Secret News and A communications professional and a freelance content writer living in India.

