Why a Strong Community is an Entrepreneur’s Biggest Asset

Joining a community for entrepreneurs is a huge asset and will help you greatly.

By
entrepreneur networking

Being an entrepreneur isn’t easy. In fact, it’s a major challenge, and regardless of what you think, most entrepreneurs fail.

Wait, what? You mean to tell me that not everyone creates billion-dollar companies and lives the lavish life? No. A high percentage of businesses fail.

It’s true. The majority of entrepreneurs are struggling to get by. It can be very stressful and difficult, which makes having a strong support system in place very important.

But, what if someone doesn’t have a strong support system? What if they have questions?

That is why having access to a community of entrepreneurs is a huge asset. Now, you can join a co-working space and meet other entrepreneurs or you can attend local meetup or join a forum for entrepreneurs. There are plenty of options available, both locally and virtually.

There are several reasons this can be very beneficial.

Image credit: Pexels

Get Answers to Questions

One of the biggest benefits of having a support system available is to ask questions. What do you do when a business related issue is presented to you that you have never encountered before?

A community allows you to talk to other entrepreneurs that have possibly experienced the same thing you are dealing with, and might be able to provide you with a solution.

This is very helpful to brand new business owners. A strong community will always be willing to help out its members.

Support During Difficult Times

Not every day is peachy when you own a business. There are problems to deal with and unexpected issues that you are forced to deal with.

When you are a business owner you can’t just sweep problems under the rug. You have to deal with them head-on. It can also feel lonely, so anytime you have a group of people tat all deal with the same things, you are more likely to find the support needed to power through those difficult situations.

Network to Build Meaningful Relationships

Ever hear the saying, “Your network is your net worth” and wonder how you can increase the value of your network? Well, joining communities that are full of entrepreneurs is a great start.

Even if you don’t want to attend meetups and cocktail events, you can join a co-working space and you will naturally meet connections doing your day-to-day work.

A simple conversation can lead to relationships that turn into partnerships, deals and business opportunities.

So many people think that networking involves sending out and accepting thousands of LinkedIn connection requests. That is the wrong approach. Those are fake and meaningless relationships.

Focus on building relationships in specific communities that you are involved with.

Feeling That You Aren’t the Only One Facing Certain Situations

I mentioned entrepreneurship being lonely at times. It can also lead many to think that they are the only ones facing a particular situation.

But, when you are part of an active community and constantly asking questions and communicating with the other members, you will quickly see that everyone has issues to deal with, and many times they are the same ones you are facing.

I encourage you to find communities, either local to you or virtually, and be active. Meet new people and start making those connections. They will play a key role in your success.

Jackie McGrath

Jackie McGrath is a freelance blogger and lover of all things related to entrepreneurship. She is a dog mom and avid reader.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

