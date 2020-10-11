WHY A POLICY ON MENTAL WELL-BEING AND RESILIENCE AT WORK?

And there are two big reasons for this. On the one hand, the mental well-being and vitality of the population have declined in recent years. On the other hand, the rapidly changing labor market, for example, due to increasing flexibility or psychologisation of work, requires psychologically healthy employees.

The mental health of employees is therefore under pressure. The media is increasingly reporting on the increasing number of burnouts. It is therefore not surprising that the World Health Organization (WHO) refers to stress as “the global health epidemic of the 21st century”. The results of a survey with a recently developed questionnaire make it clear that 7.5 percent of the working population suffers from burnout complaints. In addition, 9.5 percent are in the danger zone. More than one in six employees, therefore, has to deal with burnout to a greater or lesser extent. Mental problems such as burnout mean costs for employers due to absenteeism, presenteeism, and staff turnover.

The Welfare Act was amended to provide an answer to these problems, among other things. The federal legislation on violence, sexual harassment, and bullying at work was extended to all possible psychosocial risks, including burnout and stress. The Welfare Act focuses on risk management (identification, evaluation, and prevention) and adapted prevention measures tailored to the organization (at the level of the organization, functions, or individuals).

Despite the adjustments, the number of long-term absentees continued to rise. That is why the federal legislator took additional action.

The focus on the management of complaints, risks, illness, and reintegration is very important, but not enough. It is important to also pay attention to healthy employees. This means that solutions must not only be sought for the most pressing problems (controlling stress, reducing burnout…) but also focusing on strengthening possibilities and strengths. This can be done by developing a policy on mental well-being and resilience.

A policy on mental well-being and resilience as an antidote

Psychologically healthy employees are a must for companies. That is why companies should not only focus on the prevention of mental health problems among employees but also take actions that help employees to feel good about them. After all, employees are the human and mental capital of a company. Taking care of this mental capital means that employees can optimally use their cognitive, social, and creative skills. This is also possible in your company through a proactive approach that increases the mental well-being and resilience of your employees. We call this mental health promotion.

Sustainable policy on mental well-being and resilience

A policy on mental well-being and resilience at work cannot be taken for granted. The indicator survey indicates that there is still room for growth. Mental health often only comes to the fore if there is mental ‘unwell-being’ and employees report stress-related complaints or drop out with a burnout. These events ensure that companies are (even) more committed to risk control.

In addition, there are already a lot of companies that explicitly focus on strengthening the mental well-being and resilience of their employees. These companies proactively promote the positive mental health of all their employees and do not only focus on the fight against stress or the prevention of burnout. Every company can achieve good results with the right approach and efforts. The working environment is very suitable for mental health promotion.