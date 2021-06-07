Who’s your Who in your SoulPurpose Niche?

There’s a lot of talk about who is your who in your niche, or as I like to call it, your SoulPurpose Niche.

Because for me, as coaches, transformational leaders, we feel called to do our work. You feel the call from your soul as part of your spiritual journey, the things you have overcome plus the skillset and wisdom you have accumulated.

Because of this unique combination of what you are all about, there are the people that are best suited to work with you. This is the tricky part for most coaches, to define their unique audience.

Your clients are reflections of you. I like to say, “Our Mess is Our Message”. Of course, you are at least 3 steps ahead of those you are destined to help. And it is to remember where they are now and how you relate to them.

There are 3 levels of criteria to determine that.

First level criteria.

Who is the group of people you would like to work with?

What is their bleeding neck problem that you solve?

What do they want?

What is the tangible result they get working with you?

Second level criteria.

What are the situations that your soul clients find themselves in, where they need your help?

What is the movie of these situations:

What happens?

How do they feel?

What do they believe about that?

What do they say and do?

Third level criteria.

Looking at what they want instead of this problem, how do you help them step-by-step?

What is the movie of how their life changes going through these steps:

What happens?

How do they feel?

What do they believe now?

What do they say and do?

Let’s look at an example of a weight-loss coach.

First level criteria.

The group of people she likes to work with are mothers who have 6-month-old babies.

Their bleeding neck problem is that they haven’t managed to drop the pregnancy weight.

They want their body and their life back.

The tangible result they get is getting back in their clothes before the pregnancy without having to starve themselves.

Second level criteria

A situation they find themselves in, is having nothing to wear.

She opens the closet door and look at her beautiful clothes and everything is too small.

She feels frustrated, depressed, powerless and angry at herself.

She believes that she has tried everything and that she will never get into her clothes again and that her husband finds her repulsive, and she finds herself repulsive.

She reaches for her pregnancy sweat pants and goes to the kitchen to have a slice of cheesecake for breakfast.

Third level criteria

She helps her client to connect to the why of releasing the weight and what that would look like, the knock-on effect of that, give her a new eating plan, give her ways to measure and count her wins, buying one item of clothing for every stage of getting back to her weight, a ceremony to celebrate having achieved her ideal weight again.

The movie:

She buys her first smaller size item of clothing.

She feels so happy, empowered, grateful, confident about herself!

She now believes that there is no doubt getting her body back.

She loves her new item, and celebrates that with a lovely nutritious meal and makes love with her husband, because she sees herself differently.

Conclusion

You have to be able to paint pictures for your client so that they can recognize themselves.

Take your own niche through these steps and let me know what that opens up for you.

To learn more, get your free Consistent $10k Month Business Framework & Video Series.