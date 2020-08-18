Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Who’s in charge here ?

The super power of our inside life is always available and we all have it !

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Times of major change remind us of what’s really true in life. They shake us free from our old patterns and open us to new possibilities. Change extends our boundaries and challenges our thinking, and right now the shake-up is on a collective level. The world outside us is in a relative state of chaos, indicating something new is trying to come though. High creativity abounds during times of extreme challenge. During transitions we are tested. We discover strengths we never knew existed, and see solutions which were previously invisible. Opening to a time of change invites the new to come forward. In a more receptive state, we make room for guidance from unseen sources and the knowing of our hearts.

Ultimately we are all in charge of how we think about what happens to us. How we see the world outside us, depends entirely on the reference points of our inner world. What happens in the external world can be beyond our control, and yet how we engage with what happens, is a matter of choice. When we take charge of our minds and how we think, we reclaim our power to rule our lives. We all have that power when we own it … it’s inside. 

Events of the world today are showing us very clearly how much we influence each other, and how much we need each other. Prior to the Covid-19 interruption Yin Power was on the rise, with many women and young people speaking up for a way of being which is more about honouring the needs of the group, rather than the dominant individual. Yin Power is a more collaborative, harmonising, co-operative power, compared to the Yang style of competition and power over others. Among other things, this time of our collective AWAKENING, could be seen as an invite to get real and return to what’s more natural to us all. 

Looking to one of the current wonder women of the world, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Adern, we can all see how the power of transparent, open, non-judging, honest communication and kindness towards all encourages unity. Her everyday expression of the simple virtues of respect, empathy, compassion, acceptance and non-judgment is inspiring. This unifying style of leadership is a Yin way of being which is based on inclusion not exclusion, and a willingness to be in the space of ‘not knowing’ as we openly embrace ‘the Mystery of Life’. This approach to life builds strength, by the genuine honouring of ourselves and each other. ‘Yin power’ is an inner power, and is something we all carry and can bring forward in our everyday lives. It is conveyed through the language of the heart which is recognised and spoken all over the world.

Wherever we are in the world our current challenges may seem super complex, and we can feel powerless against the might of less aware leaders. At the same time we can still nurture ourselves with very basic things. Genuine connection to ourselves and each other, is what keep us strong on the inside and the outside. Learning to engage the power of the present moment is a simple, super power we can all use to transform through this time! Approaching our changes step by step, and doing the best we can as individuals, will always nourish the greater good. Staying grounded, speaking with unarmed truth, and staying Heart connected to ourselves and each other will help us all more than we can imagine. A new world is birthing and rejuvenation is a natural process. The power to grow, thrive and evolve through challenge, is programmed into every cell of our being. WE are in charge.

Cameron Tukapua, Chinese Medicine Practitioner, Wellbeing Leader, Cross-cultural Communications at You Being You

Cameron Tukapua synthesises her lifetime study of clinical acupuncture and professional development training into simple presentations on holistic wellbeing through You Being You. Using the lens of Chinese medical philosophy, she introduces the importance of Aligning the head and Heart as a pathway to lifetime well-being.

Cameron started and directed the "Christchurch College of Holistic Healing"registered with the New Zealand Qualifications Authority. She has led wellbeing retreats and Intensives for over two decades in Australia, Bali, New Zealand, China and the UK. She has supported hundreds of groups and individuals to transform their lives by taking charge of their minds and anchoring in the body.

In the 1980's when we medicalised unhappiness, we began masking the symptoms of stress and overwhelm. In Chinese medicine Health is defined as "the ability to adapt to a changing environment" Now four decades later in our super fast changing world, people everywhere are struggling, burnout, exhausted and freaked out. The over thinking mind is turbo-charged and many of us are driven crazy by our own minds - a dangerous development in the modern world !

Recently all of our lives have been radically interrupted, and the opportunity to re-set is a collective invitation. Cameron's offerings provide practical pathways for reset and rejuvenation by anchoring in the wisdom teachings of the ages, and engaging simple practices to calm the mind and settle the body.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Everything Affects Everything.

by Sarah Fisher
&quot;Because genius is a characteristic of consciousness, genius is also universal. That which is universal is, therefore, theoretically available to every man. It awaits only the right circumstances to express it.&quot;
Community//

The Road To Acceptance

by Anastasia Konoian
Sivilla/ Shutterstock
Thriving in the New Normal//

These Quotes From Ancient Wisdom Are Especially Resonant Right Now

by Marina Khidekel

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.