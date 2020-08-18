Who’s in charge here ?

Times of major change remind us of what’s really true in life. They shake us free from our old patterns and open us to new possibilities. Change extends our boundaries and challenges our thinking, and right now the shake-up is on a collective level. The world outside us is in a relative state of chaos, indicating something new is trying to come though. High creativity abounds during times of extreme challenge. During transitions we are tested. We discover strengths we never knew existed, and see solutions which were previously invisible. Opening to a time of change invites the new to come forward. In a more receptive state, we make room for guidance from unseen sources and the knowing of our hearts.

Ultimately we are all in charge of how we think about what happens to us. How we see the world outside us, depends entirely on the reference points of our inner world. What happens in the external world can be beyond our control, and yet how we engage with what happens, is a matter of choice. When we take charge of our minds and how we think, we reclaim our power to rule our lives. We all have that power when we own it … it’s inside.

Events of the world today are showing us very clearly how much we influence each other, and how much we need each other. Prior to the Covid-19 interruption Yin Power was on the rise, with many women and young people speaking up for a way of being which is more about honouring the needs of the group, rather than the dominant individual. Yin Power is a more collaborative, harmonising, co-operative power, compared to the Yang style of competition and power over others. Among other things, this time of our collective AWAKENING, could be seen as an invite to get real and return to what’s more natural to us all.

Looking to one of the current wonder women of the world, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Adern, we can all see how the power of transparent, open, non-judging, honest communication and kindness towards all encourages unity. Her everyday expression of the simple virtues of respect, empathy, compassion, acceptance and non-judgment is inspiring. This unifying style of leadership is a Yin way of being which is based on inclusion not exclusion, and a willingness to be in the space of ‘not knowing’ as we openly embrace ‘the Mystery of Life’. This approach to life builds strength, by the genuine honouring of ourselves and each other. ‘Yin power’ is an inner power, and is something we all carry and can bring forward in our everyday lives. It is conveyed through the language of the heart which is recognised and spoken all over the world.

Wherever we are in the world our current challenges may seem super complex, and we can feel powerless against the might of less aware leaders. At the same time we can still nurture ourselves with very basic things. Genuine connection to ourselves and each other, is what keep us strong on the inside and the outside. Learning to engage the power of the present moment is a simple, super power we can all use to transform through this time! Approaching our changes step by step, and doing the best we can as individuals, will always nourish the greater good. Staying grounded, speaking with unarmed truth, and staying Heart connected to ourselves and each other will help us all more than we can imagine. A new world is birthing and rejuvenation is a natural process. The power to grow, thrive and evolve through challenge, is programmed into every cell of our being. WE are in charge.