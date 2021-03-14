Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Wholeheartedness

“The antidote to exhaustion isn’t rest. The antidote to exhaustion is wholeheartedness.” –David Whyte

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
A man in suit looking forward to go to work

There are at least two kinds of exhaustion. The “good” kind is when we feel well-used, like at the end of a full workday, or any activity, when we’ve been fully engaged, where our intentions and actions are mostly aligned. I usually feel great and tired at the end of these days and love the feeling of being “well spent” – a good kind of exhaustion.

The other kind of exhaustion is when your intentions, feelings, and your activity are out of alignment. It’s interesting that the word that is translated as “suffering” in Buddhist texts is the Pali word “dukkha” which literally means “a wheel out of alignment.” A wheel out of alignment results in the journey being more difficult and extremely unsatisfactory. A journey with a wheel out of alignment can be exhausting and stressful. Stopping and resting can provide temporary relief but doesn’t solve the essential out of alignment problem.

Wholeheartedness may be a more practical and actionable way to practice with or adjust alignment. Of course, this practice begins by noticing where we are out of alignment, where we are not feeling wholehearted in our work, relationships, or any part of our lives.

How can we cultivate alignment, and more wholeheartedness?

Practice!

Start by noticing. What activities feel wholehearted and what could use more alignment?

Listen. See if you can listen without distraction and without reacting or blaming. I invite you to check out the upcoming Mindful Changemakers Summit for a series of inspiring conversations that focus heavily on the power of listening as a means to cultivate greater understanding and healing, while also inspiring compassionate action. It’s got an incredible line up of speakers – learn more here.

Meditate. Mindfulness and meditation practice could be described as the practice of cultivating wholeheartedness. The activity of stopping and sitting, and simply noticing the breath with a sincere effort is itself wholehearted activity. What does it feel like when you bring yourself fully to just being with your body, breath, and feelings?

Work. Our work can be a useful and important place to practice wholeheartedness. A good place to start is noticing where we are out of alignment or not wholehearted. At work this can show up as cynicism, blame, stress, and many other forms of dissatisfaction. These can all be signals that there’s work to do to be more aligned or wholehearted.

The beautiful thing about the practice of wholeheartedness is that it’s always available, everywhere. We can be wholeheartedly grumpy, grieving, joyful, bored, or loving. We can be wholeheartedly resistant, afraid, or inspired.

    Marc Lesser, Author, Speaker

    Marc Lesser is a speaker, facilitator, workshop leader, and executive coach. He is known for his engaging, experiential presentations that integrate mindfulness and emotional intelligence practices and training. He is the author of 4 books, including Seven Practices of a Mindful Leader: Lessons from Google and a Zen Monastery Kitchen, and CEO of ZBA Associates, an executive development and leadership consulting company. www.marclesser.net.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    What Is The Most Valuable Personal Quality And Why?

    by Jackson Nexhip
    Three Steps to Avoid Burnout
    Community//

    Three Steps to Avoid Burnout

    by Caroline Castrillon
    Community//

    10 Reasons You’re Always Tired -and what you can do about it

    by Cirstina Herrera

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.