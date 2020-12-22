Who You Are vs. What You Do vs. What You Are?

“Who You Are?” Is often answered by, I’m a “Professional So and So.”

There is a blurry line between what we do and who we are. In my decades of study and consultation, I have come to see this as a major issue of identity, which leads to several layers of issues or challenges, including confidence and mental clarity in day to day living.

What are the elements that come together to make you, You? Are you really a school teacher, a dentist, physio therapist, God forbid an financial advisor or political pundit (these days)… or are you the You; the Being that does that profession or career? Getting clear on this detail has helped many people move forward with big decisions and big life changes. Being comfortable in Who you are is crucial for being able to do what you do effectively, and with any measure of satisfaction.

Once you are clear on Who you are, the world is yours, sky is the limit, and all those nice phrases! So many Consultation Services are focused on helping you make more money. While making money is important, and deserves attention; it does not deserve all of our attention and it should not solely define us. Spending time understanding yourself and what drives you and what makes you happy, leads to money. They go hand in hand. Figure out the One and you get the other!

What comes first; health and happiness or wealth and money? If this is a chicken or the egg question for you, let’s go deeper. For those of us who have spent years helping people find their true path and purpose in life… it is obvious. Live your truth and follow your passion and money will follow. Your passion needs to be worthy and of some use to others of course. Another aspect of the money challenge is that people generally want much more money than is necessary to have a comfortable and satisfying life. Let us continue that discussion another day.

Mindful attention to who you are can shine a light on what you truly need. There are many forms of meditation that can help with this process. Many successful people can confirm the need to slow yourself down and get clear on what to do next. You don’t STAY slow and relaxed all day long, but there needs to be calm moments in your day; centering moments, check in with yourself moments, to achieve the mental clarity necessary to see what to do next.

Deep intentional breathing is one powerful and fundamental technique for calming the mind and gaining that clarity. Five minutes is enough to settle the mind. Anyone who says they don’t have time to meditate are headed for multiple challenges in getting anything done. The ‘start with no finish’ conundrum becomes a recurring theme. How many workshops does one need to understand that focus is enhanced in a calm and centred mind?

How to achieve that calm mind is the variable. There are many techniques for getting there. For some it is a workout. An increased heartrate and brain flush does the trick. But for most of us trying to improve effectiveness can be much easier than that. At Brain Change Consulting we use deep intentional breathing as a primary tool for understanding the subtle difference between who you are and what you do and how you do it.

What you are? Well, this is a big one. Let’s get into that on the next round of clarification 😉

Breathe Deep My Friend,

Marcus Dupuis

