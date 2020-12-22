Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Who You Are vs. What You Do vs. What You Are?

“Who You Are?”  Is often answered by, I’m a “Professional So and So.” There is a blurry line between what we do and who we are. In my decades of study and consultation, I have come to see this as a major issue of identity, which leads to several layers of issues or challenges, including […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Identity
Searching for Identity

“Who You Are?”  Is often answered by, I’m a “Professional So and So.”

There is a blurry line between what we do and who we are. In my decades of study and consultation, I have come to see this as a major issue of identity, which leads to several layers of issues or challenges, including confidence and mental clarity in day to day living.

What are the elements that come together to make you, You? Are you really a school teacher, a dentist, physio therapist, God forbid an financial advisor or political pundit (these days)… or are you the You; the Being that does that profession or career? Getting clear on this detail has helped many people move forward with big decisions and big life changes. Being comfortable in Who you are is crucial for being able to do what you do effectively, and with any measure of satisfaction.

Once you are clear on Who you are, the world is yours, sky is the limit, and all those nice phrases! So many Consultation Services are focused on helping you make more money. While making money is important, and deserves attention; it does not deserve all of our attention and it should not solely define us. Spending time understanding yourself and what drives you and what makes you happy, leads to money. They go hand in hand. Figure out the One and you get the other!

What comes first; health and happiness or wealth and money? If this is a chicken or the egg question for you, let’s go deeper. For those of us who have spent years helping people find their true path and purpose in life… it is obvious. Live your truth and follow your passion and money will follow. Your passion needs to be worthy and of some use to others of course. Another aspect of the money challenge is that people generally want much more money than is necessary to have a comfortable and satisfying life. Let us continue that discussion another day.

Mindful attention to who you are can shine a light on what you truly need. There are many forms of meditation that can help with this process. Many successful people can confirm the need to slow yourself down and get clear on what to do next. You don’t STAY slow and relaxed all day long, but there needs to be calm moments in your day; centering moments, check in with yourself moments, to achieve the mental clarity necessary to see what to do next.

Deep intentional breathing is one powerful and fundamental technique for calming the mind and gaining that clarity. Five minutes is enough to settle the mind. Anyone who says they don’t have time to meditate are headed for multiple challenges in getting anything done. The ‘start with no finish’ conundrum becomes a recurring theme. How many workshops does one need to understand that focus is enhanced in a calm and centred mind?

How to achieve that calm mind is the variable. There are many techniques for getting there. For some it is a workout. An increased heartrate and brain flush does the trick. But for most of us trying to improve effectiveness can be much easier than that. At Brain Change Consulting we use deep intentional breathing as a primary tool for understanding the subtle difference between who you are and what you do and how you do it.

What you are? Well, this is a big one. Let’s get into that on the next round of clarification 😉

Breathe Deep My Friend,

Marcus Dupuis

www.BrainChangeConsulting.com  &  Elemental Living on Facebook.  ~Join us!~

Other Article Posting sites:

ThriveGlobal – https://thriveglobal.com/authors/marcus-dupuis/

Medium      –    https://medium.com/me/stories/public

LinkedIn      –    https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcusdupuis1/

Facebook    –    https://www.facebook.com/ElementalMarcus

https://www.BrainChangeConsulting.com/blog

Marcus Dupuis, Founder at Elemental Living and BrainChangeConsulting.com

Marcus is the founder of Elemental Living and Brain Change Consulting, developer of Relaxation One, an advanced App with several modalities for life balance. He is also a Mindfulness Coach and Breathing Coach.
Marcus is the translator of the book "The Art of Listening to Life", a book which helps us re-establish our ability to hear our inner voice, which, through signs, signals and messages guide us to balance and coherence.
Marcus also specializes in breathing techniques. Breath is the original mantra, it is an easy form of meditation. Take the course at BrainChangeConsulting.com/Action
Breath deep my friends!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Healthy People are Nicer People

by Gayle Hilgendorff
Community//

“Physical actions that empower oneself to feel confident and build energy fast. ” with James Lin

by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
Community//

How Do /You/ Meditate?

by Clay Hamilton

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.