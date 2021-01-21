Who Survived 2020: 6 Easy Ways to Lower Stress Levels

The year 2020 was no doubt an unprecedented year. No one could ever have imagined what was waiting for us. It is no question that moms especially handle a tremendous amount of responsibilities every single day. COVID-19 added on extra stress, duties and triggers to lead us on a path to burnout. Many moms that I have talked to said they literally just “survive” each day to the best of their abilities. I personally found that some simple activities that do not consume much time to help me reduce stress and I actually enjoy every day instead of just trying to “survive” each day.