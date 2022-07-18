Who should care about the disparity in the workplace?

New book release

We are pleased to announce the release of our new book, “Sustainability and the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship for the Underserved.” The book is the second in a series that focuses on the challenges and opportunities of the future diverse workforce from the perspective of global stakeholders in the academy, industry, and community leaders.

The first book, “Future of Work and Entrepreneurship for the Underserved” was published in 2021.

Twenty-five authors from diverse backgrounds, disciplines, and experiences share their research and vision for the future of work and entrepreneurship for the underserved.

” When our journey started, there were few cited roadmaps or authentic voices globally from underserved communities, with most of the cited references being either from developed countries or by consultants in developing countries. We wanted to develop and sustain more and better entrepreneurship, and employment outcomes for underserved communities globally. We worked together collectively to develop and publish papers on the challenge to prepare our students for a world in which the playing field may never be equal. We shared our stories of failures and successes in entrepreneurship education, training, innovation, incubators, and experiential learning. Our work evolved into concerns of global income disparity as a factor in entrepreneurial capacities. ” (Rolle, Kisato, Keybaya, The Future of Work & Entrepreship for the Underserved, 2021)

Sustainability and the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship for the Underserved continues the journey of empowering and giving voice to authors that are passionate about changing the world. In 19 chapters we cover topics from Inclusive empathetic leadership to innovation and technology bottom-up transformations. In the coming weeks, we will share insights from different chapters with the hopes of increasing awareness and accessibility for all on issues surrounding the future of work and entrepreneurship for the underserved. Join us in the evolving transformation to the brave new world of work.