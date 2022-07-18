Contributor Log In
Who should care about the disparity in the workplace?

Everyone has a role to play in the future of work

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
New book release

We are pleased to announce the release of our new book, “Sustainability and the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship for the Underserved.” The book is the second in a series that focuses on the challenges and opportunities of the future diverse workforce from the perspective of global stakeholders in the academy, industry, and community leaders.

The first book, “Future of Work and Entrepreneurship for the Underserved” was published in 2021.

Twenty-five authors from diverse backgrounds, disciplines, and experiences share their research and vision for the future of work and entrepreneurship for the underserved.

” When our journey started, there were few cited roadmaps or authentic voices globally from underserved communities, with most of the cited references being either from developed countries or by consultants in developing countries.   We wanted to develop and sustain more and better entrepreneurship, and employment outcomes for underserved communities globally.  We worked together collectively to develop and publish papers on the challenge to prepare our students for a world in which the playing field may never be equal.  We shared our stories of failures and successes in entrepreneurship education, training, innovation, incubators, and experiential learning.  Our work evolved into concerns of global income disparity as a factor in entrepreneurial capacities. ” (Rolle, Kisato, Keybaya, The Future of Work & Entrepreship for the Underserved, 2021)

Sustainability and the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship for the Underserved continues the journey of empowering and giving voice to authors that are passionate about changing the world. In 19 chapters we cover topics from Inclusive empathetic leadership to innovation and technology bottom-up transformations. In the coming weeks, we will share insights from different chapters with the hopes of increasing awareness and accessibility for all on issues surrounding the future of work and entrepreneurship for the underserved. Join us in the evolving transformation to the brave new world of work.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is an Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship-related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is the President of the National HBCU Business Deans Roundtable.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

