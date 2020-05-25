Who or What makes you happy?

The Dominican singer-songwriter and producer Joe Blandino released his bilingual single ”Me Haces Tan Feliz” (You Make Me Feel So Happy) featuring Gustavo Galindo, a Grammy nominated singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California. Me haces Tan Feliz was mixed and mastered by the two times Grammy award winner Thomas Juth in Sweden and London.



When Blandino and Galindo were asked what or who makes them happy, their answers were lovely and shareworthy!

Family and Friends

Family and other relationships are most important, by far. Familial bonds certainly can have an influence on your well-being, whether it’s your biological family or the family you create on your own. You depend on them for advice, emotional support or even as a resource to come bail you out of trouble. The pressures and stressors of the world can sometimes feel like a Brillo pad on our skin and souls. But family is the place where you can be encouraged, affirmed and have fun.

So, during quarantine, even calling your friends and family you make you feel better! What are you waiting for!

The outdoors

Spending Just 20 Minutes in a Park Makes You Happier. Spending time outdoors, especially in green spaces, is one of the fastest ways to improve your health and happiness. It’s been shown to lower stress, blood pressure and heart rate, while encouraging physical activity and buoying mood and mental health.

Music

Listening to moving music causes the brain to release dopamine, a feel-good chemical. When you listen to tunes that move you, the study found, your brain releases dopamine, a chemical involved in both motivation and addiction.

So, go listen to your favorite song and be happier!

Pets

Pets lower stress and depression. Stroking your cat or dog can lower your blood pressure and make you feel calmer. Even watching fish can ease tense muscles.

Arts

Art in any form, whether while creating or observing, reduces the stress hormone called cortisol. It also releases the feel-good hormones called endorphins which helps you combat stress and pain. By letting you enjoy a sense of fulfillment, it transforms you into a more positive, well-rounded human being.

Grab your old guitar and play it or learn how to play that musical instrument you have always wanted to learn, start drawing again, start writing again and be Happy!

Languages

Learning a language can improve your mental health, Helps Boost Self-Esteem and Social Interactions, which has a direct impact on how happy you feel. Because all the processing of words, grammar and syntax is one of the most complex functions your brain ever has to handle, you’re giving it a major boost each time you take a class.

Hola! Como te llamas?

Exercise

When you exercise, it increases dopamine which is a brain chemical associated with feeling happy, feeling confident, feeling capable, feeling less anxiety and stress and even less physical pain.

Go running!!!!!

