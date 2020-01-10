Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Who Likes Regret?

Most don’t— it feels terrible. But, is it really something that you should actively avoid?

By
Who likes Regret - Krishna Pendyala

Many people make decisions based solely on the fact that if they do something else, or nothing at all, then they will regret it later. Starting from childhood, parents guide their children to make sure they don’t regret things they say or do.

Thomas Oppong writes in his post that you should, “Improve how you make decisions to prevent or reduce regrets.” By adopting this approach, it forces you to think about the consequences of your choices. This helps prevent you from being blindsided and will almost certainly improve the quality of your decisions. 

I was sharing Oppong’s perspective with my intern recently when he brought up something important that needs to be considered as well. He argued that people should not base their decisions solely on what will cause them the least regret. In fact, he often found that he could learn more from experiencing regret that accompanied some of his decisions.

In his opinion, limiting regret would reduce the number of learning opportunities.

Moreover, it is often better to make these mistakes and regret them and learn from them while the repercussions are less significant, like in high school or college.

During my video interview with Dean of the year, Idie Kesner of the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, she emphasized the importance of using the time in college to make mistakes and learning from them, as opposed to making mistakes in their careers.

Dean Idalene Kesner of the Kelley School of Business on Making Mistakes

I find that making a choice and experiencing the negative repercussions of this choice yourself can be more conducive to your personal growth than if you were to go all your life running away from things that you may regret in the future, wouldn’t you agree?

Would love to hear your reactions.

Originally published at https://krishnapendyala.com/blog/

Krishna Pendyala, "If you help them see it, they will fix it." at ChoiceLadder Institute

Krishna Pendyala is a noted author, systems entrepreneur, and a change agent who uses a playful approach and empowers people to make more mindful choices at work and in life. He devotes his engergy towards building a mindful nation where inner awareness empowers people to make wiser choices. Author of Beyond the PIG & the APE: Realizing SUCCESS & true HAPPINESS, President of the Mindful Nation Foundation and founder of the ChoiceLadder Institute.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

10 Days of Taking Risks and Letting Go

by Elizabeth Borelli, Career Success Coach
Well-Being//

Do These 5 Things So You Can Live without Regrets

by VINA
Shutterstock
Well-Being//

How to Avoid the Season of Regret

by Wendy Troxel

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.