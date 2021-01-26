Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Who Is Moses Dixon? | How Faith and Mindfulness Brought Moses Dixon Success

Moses Dixon is an advocate, a collaborator, a teacher, and a Christian. He has spent more than a decade of his life dedicated to developing a more in-depth understanding of how to best improve the lives of the impoverished, at-risk, and suffering. 

Dixon’s career began soon after he graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor’s in Political Science. He had some experience as a legislative fellow with the United States Senate, where he had worked with the diversity initiative in 2009/2010. This work provided him with hands-on experience with the policy-making process. He worked to promote diversity through recruitment and succession of minority staffers at all levels, and Moses developed excellent networks throughout the senate to that end. During this time, he was also an assistant to then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Moses Dixon found that his educational background wasn’t enough for him or his aspirations, and he continued to Clark University, where he pursued a Master’s Degree which would provide him further access and certification. While he worked towards this degree, his governmental career would continue with work alongside Worcester City Councilor Sarai Rivera. He would earn his degree in 2013 and move on from this work position.

For the next year, he would work extensively throughout Massachusetts, with a major portion of his work being with the MA House of Representatives. With representative Mary Keefe, he worked in a more managerial role, supervising staff and interns, as well as managing a large amount of correspondence and day-to-day functions.

In 2015, he turned his sights back towards education, finding his curiosity and passions had re-aligned towards continuing his path towards a doctorate. He began to work as an Adjunct Professor at Becker College, teaching Political Science Topics. As an Adjunct, he had the time and interest in working with Centro, Inc – a social services organization in Worcester, Massachusetts. There he worked closely with the president and CEO to develop and strategize more fruitful relationships with officials and government agencies.

Moses Dixon’s work toward a Ph.D. began in full towards the end of this period when he entered a program with the State University of New York at Binghamton. His doctoral program allowed him to further develop an understanding of the interdisciplinary nature of community development. His thesis emphasized this, looking at the economic and social impact of college closure on a community. He has taught as a graduate student, earning respect and knowledge as he educated on topics such as Human Rights Theory and minority-serving institutions in higher education. With his doctorate, he expects to continue in his career with a greater understanding of the work he does, and more foresight in how to best make use of his resources.

    Moses Dixon, Community & Economic Development Advocate at CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging

    Currently based in Worcester, Massachusetts, Moses Dixon is the CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging, who believes heavily in building and developing his community for the benefit of all of his neighbors.

     

    Throughout his time building experience in professional development and community service, Moses Dixon has held a number of positions. Moses served as a Legislative Fellow with the United States Senate Diversity Initiative for more than a year in Washington D.C. serving the office of Senator Harry Reid, a role he continued as Senator Reid became the United States Senate Majority Leader. He also spent time as a Door Keeper for the United States Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms from 2010 to 2011, serving the personal Office of U.S. Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms Martina L. Bradford. Moses Dixon also assisted Sarai Rivera, a City Councilor in Worcester, Massachusetts, from 2012 to 2013, followed by time spent aiding Mary Keefe in the Massachusetts House of Representatives as her Legislative Aide from 2013 to 2014.

     

    During 2014, Moses Dixon spent time consulting with the Central Massachusetts Area Health Education Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he worked on healthcare-related grants, proposals, and policies. Following this role, Moses became a Housing Specialist with Veterans Inc., a nonprofit organization out of Massachusetts dedicated to helping veterans transition out of homelessness and giving them the tools and resources they need to rebuild their lives.

     

    Prior to his current position, Moses Dixon spent two years with CENTRO, Inc. as their Legislative Affairs and Community Relations Coordinator, coordinating with the President and CEO to develop and manage the corporation’s strategy for fortifying relationships with government agencies and elected officials.

     

    Moses Dixon is also a member of Belmont AME Zion Church, he serves on the Board of Governors for the YMCA of Central Massachusetts, and he is a Board Member of the Main South Community Development Corporation.

     

