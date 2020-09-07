Who is Freddie Wahter? Meet the Creative changing the landscape for Black Artists and Designers.

In a sea of Instagram socialites, Freddie Wahter is not only a trove of information if you’re looking to delve into the world of fine arts, and DIY fashion, but a critical member in leading concrete changes for black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) during these disconcerting times. One will hardly find knock-off promotions or shallow advertising on FreddieWahter’s account. Instead, you’ll see him championing the need for increased visibility for BIPOC within fashion, and arts, often showcasing the process creating your own event from idealization to execution.

Since launching his ideation studio in June 2019, Frederick Ampofo—aka Freddie Wahter—has become a leader among BIPOC creatives relating to fashion and arts. The New York/Toronto -based creative enthusiast, who has been compared to fellow Ghanian, Virgil Abloh and Tremaine Emory, can often be found pontificating about the importance of representation, and a self-driven attitude towards success. For instance, during his discussion with Drake’s go-to director Julien Christian Lutz, credited professionally as Director X, Freddie Wahter spoke to the importance of visual, and audio aesthetics being presented through the lens of BIPOC, for an international audience.

BIPOC representation within fashion and arts rarely permeates international audiences in locations such as London, Toronto, or Paris, which has made artistic spaces less welcoming to BIPOC. But Wahter’s work is aimed at changing that. Through his own artistic endeavors Wahter ensures BIPOC are represented on both sides of his creative projects, forcibly creating BIPOC visibility spanning creativity and commerce within fashion and arts.

In addition to his newly minted status as a creative and curator , Wahter’s is the founder of Wahter Studio, an ideation studio which provides consultation and ideation in order to produce safe space events, and exhibitions for BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ communities with a focus on love, peace, and happiness. A much need remedy at times like these.