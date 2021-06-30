Who is a witness?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)
JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business. Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than 100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin. Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.
