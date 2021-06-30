Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Who is a witness?

Are you a witness?

James Baldwin A Biography –
Book Review 

A journey and tale of two sons.

The biography is a comprehensive spellbinding rendition of the man and his passions. Leeming artfully paints a canvas of abstract and reality blends that are unparalleled in biographical storytelling.

We meet the young Baldwin who sees himself as ugly with the uncanny ability to communicate in voice and words “feel good” images for the soul and spirit. He is indeed a son of Harlem who could only fulfill his destiny by becoming a son of Paris. In Paris he finds his “witness”voice and remained in another country until his last breath.

You may know the works of Baldwin — but if you want a comprehensive look at the man, this biography will take you on a journey of a tale of two sons.

Why is Baldwin the man – his legacy important? Because he is a metaphoric witness whose work testifies to humanity’s struggle for social justice…. a struggle that continues.

Our witnesses testify in our new book, “The Future of Work And Entrepreneurship For The Underserved. The link to a limited-time free KindleUnlimited access is in the first column.

Are you a witness?

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

