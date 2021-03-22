About

I’m a beauty and lifestyle writer with a passion for content creation and psychology. Right now, I’m focused on building the next-generation lifestyle platform for influencers and other brands. I believe we all need a space where to be united by similar values and where to share the newest trends and inspire each other with great content. According to the statistical data gathered I believe what I am is called an entertainer. I love sharing stories that fascinate me and spread some wisdom as well as practical tips around.



Worked as a blogger a while back and reached an audience of 10K globally in one year. Then wrote a letter to Arianna Huffington and was invited to publish content on her online platform as a freelance writer.



Interested in becoming a LinkedIn influencer and storyteller.



Currently looking for a good launch pad or incubator program in U.S. California area.

Read about us on: www.glambird.pl