Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Who I am?

Travel writer and Copy Creator

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

About

I’m a beauty and lifestyle writer with a passion for content creation and psychology. Right now, I’m focused on building the next-generation lifestyle platform for influencers and other brands. I believe we all need a space where to be united by similar values and where to share the newest trends and inspire each other with great content. According to the statistical data gathered I believe what I am is called an entertainer. I love sharing stories that fascinate me and spread some wisdom as well as practical tips around.

Worked as a blogger a while back and reached an audience of 10K globally in one year. Then wrote a letter to Arianna Huffington and was invited to publish content on her online platform as a freelance writer.

Interested in becoming a LinkedIn influencer and storyteller.

Currently looking for a good launch pad or incubator program in U.S. California area.

Read about us on: www.glambird.pl 

    Cristina-Georgiana-Voicu

    Cristina Georgiana Voicu, Fonder and Blogger at Glambird

    https://www.instagram.com/gigi_voicu/Woman | Community and yoga advocate | Blogger at Glambird | Senior Accountant at Capgemini Polska Sp z.o.o.| Writer

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Inside Influence: One On One With Caroline Solomon

    by Adam Mendler
    Community//

    “A Crucial Part of Success Is Having The Right Support And Community Around You” With Debbie Arcangeles

    by Akemi Sue Fisher
    Community//

    Sami Bernstein of Kickback: “Figure out who your audience is”

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.