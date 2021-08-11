Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Who Hasn’t Experienced Burnout

Many people find themselves in this state of exhaustion.

It has become very common to hear the word “burnout” and increasingly so among young people – obviously anyone who is exposed to a very high state of stress can be affected by burnout. We all know at least one person in our circle who has been a victim of burnout.

Burnout is caused by a state of high stress. This will be followed by emotional, physical and mental exhaustion. If you don’t take action, it will get worse – you’ll develop psychological and physical illnesses.

Do something new

This can be anything. There must be at least one thing you want to do that you’ve never done before. Get out and explore and let your senses flow. You’ll see, you’ll do new things.

Get active

Your body needs it. To fight fatigue, you’ve to exercise. You’ve to do it intelligently. If you’ve never run before and you decide to run a marathon within five days, unfortunately it’s not going to be productive. If you stay still, your state of mind will do exactly the same. Engage in any activity and move within your own capacity.

Get out and breathe fresh air

Be exposed to the open world. We’ve all kinds of distractions. Our senses allow us to be aware of life. Unfortunately, some people don’t take advantage of this. Go somewhere else where there is a quiet, restful corner.
You’ll hear the sound of every step. You’ll contemplate the wonders of nature. New ideas will arise. Your mind will wander.

Eat a balanced diet

It’s important to get the right nutrients for your body. When you set a goal, it’s going to take a while. Often it’s hard and perilous. You need to pack the essentials in your backpack. That way, the adventure will be healthier and more balanced.

Get enough sleep

It’s good to want to work on your goal set by yourself or your company. But it’s important to rest. Your body needs to recover. You need to recharge your batteries in order to have a good boost at the start of your beautiful day.

    Baptiste Monnet, Entrepreneur and personal coach at Boost Mind

    Baptiste Monnet accompanies people who want to improve their daily life and reach their desired goal.

    He is the creator of Boost Mind, co-founder and owner of a clothing brand.

    Baptiste has worked in the field of logistics, private security, social work and education.

    Whatever you do, whatever you say, you'll be judged by others. Idea is an idea. We live in the same world where we've our own world.

