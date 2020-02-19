Who Do You Live With?

The people around you dictate your way of thinking, your lifestyle and the level of success you attract. In this day and age, it’s not difficult to be a collector and curator of ideas, insights and invaluable nuggets of wisdom.

This is an era where we have the privilege to surround ourselves with digital mentors without any constraints. Wherever we go, we have the opportunity to carry our digital library in our pockets. We can have people that have most impacted our lives living with us in our homes through their books in our physical libraries. We can let go and minimize our contact with people who don’t add value to our lives and distract us from living our legend. As Joshua Fields Millburn has said, “You can’t change the people around you, but you can change the people around you.”

We can choose to bring Steve Jobs, Napoleon Hill, Marcus Aurelius, Seth Godin, Mel Robbins, Robert Greene, Jim Rohn, Darren Hardy, Tony Robbins, Jen Sincero, Dave Ramsey, Elon Musk, Michelle Obama, Robin Sharma, Mother Teresa, Mahatma Gandhi and other influencers and geniuses in our home and live with them. We can have conversations with them through their books. We can listen to them as we commute or when we’re on the go.

We don’t need to become sociopaths or get on the path of extreme introversion, but we need to be selective and diligent about what kind of conversations we want to participate in our finite time on this planet. If we choose, we can build a bulletproof bubble around us so that we are able to nurture our creative pursuits and our growth, and attain consistency with our actions. As we bring extraordinary people in our lives and start living and communicating with them, we also push ourselves out of our cocoons and emerge becoming the best versions of ourselves. We join the elite, maximize our potential and start living our best years ever.

Photo by Chris Benson on Unsplash

